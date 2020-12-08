20 pictures that prove Shannon Beador has changed a lot since joining The Real Housewives of Orange County cast

Shannon Beador has been a staple on The Real Housewives of Orange County for six years.

She joined the Bravo show in 2014 for Season 9, and since then, her life has been filled with ups and downs that have been put on display for the world to see.

Along with her were her then-husband, David Beador, and their three daughters, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline.

From the deterioration of her marriage to David Beador to the divorce playing out on RHOC, Shannon has become the poster child for dealing with things publicly.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for Shannon Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it has been one that has kept viewers tuning in for each season.

Now, she is in her sixth year on the show. Season 15 is currently airing, and all of the experiences Shannon has gone through have helped mold her into who she is now.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen are appearing together on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She talked about him during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After all of the trouble with David Beador, it seems that John makes Shannon happy.

After dealing with COVID-19, Shannon Beador is trying to remain safe and continue to live a semi-normal life with John Janssen and her children.

After her very public split from David Beador, Shannon revealed that she had not yet met the woman he was dating while talking to Andy Cohen.

It was an odd situation and one that left some RHOC viewers scratching their heads.

Even though she has been to several The Real Housewives of Orange County reunions, some of them haven’t been easy.

Weight issues were a huge part of Shannon Beador’s storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During several confessionals, Shannon would cry about her weight and the effect it had on her marriage and life in general.

The Tres Amigas were a highlight through several seasons of RHOC. Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge were once thick as thieves.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County showed Shannon and Lydia McLaughlin facing off on more than one occasion.

As a family, Shannon and David Beador attended plenty of special events with their three girls.

Attending events became an important thing for Shannon Beador. It was required as part of her celebrity status, and doing fun things with her children in tow was a perk.

The very beginning of The Real Housewives of Orange County was fun, but Shannon Beador wasn’t always a fan-favorite.

She butted heads with several cast members, including Heather Dubrow.

Sometimes the friendships and arguments even extended into the off-seasons.

Double dates were a big deal with Shannon and David Beador and Tamra and Eddie Judge.

Date nights were also common with Shannon and David Beador before things took a downward turn in their marriage.

Lots of time was spent with the family. From dinners to getaways, Shannon Beador made sure her kids were always included.

Some of Shannon’s earliest confessional looks are some of her best.

The transformation from her first season on RHOC to now is absolutely visible.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was the turning point with some of the cast members. It is also the first season of the show for Shannon Beador.

Her family has always been a priority for Shannon Beador. Her daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline have been the force she has needed to keep going.

Shannon Beador has always mastered being outwardly beautiful, even when she was a little girl.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.