Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 taglines are here — Here’s what the RHOD cast has to say

The Real Housewives of Dallas is almost back! Season 5 officially premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9/8c. However, Bravo will air the first episode on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c so fans can get an early look.

With many of us staying home this New Year’s Eve, the new episode will be a very special treat!

With the return of a new season of RHOD, the ladies always bring new taglines. At the beginning of each episode, each woman shares a catchphrase that describes her or the season.

Just before the start of Season 5, the new taglines have been announced!

This season, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham are all returning to RHOD.

Dr. Tiffany Moon is the new RHOD housewife

It was previously reported that LeeAnne Locken was quitting the show after being on for the first four seasons. Dr. Tiffany Moon is her replacement this season.

Dr. Moon is an anesthesiologist and pain management doctor in Dallas. It will be interesting to see how a doctor will interact with the wild ladies of Dallas this season.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff: the taglines.

The new RHOD taglines

Stephanie’s new tagline is “I don’t need your approval. I need you to get out of my way.” This season, Stephanie will be returning to the workforce and starting her own foundation.

Kary’s new tagline is “If you take a shot at me, it better be tequila!” Kary will be working on her relationship with her mother and her children during the pandemic.

Dr. Moon’s first-ever tagline is “I can save your life, but not your reputation.” Dr. Moon is a friend of D’Andra’s, which causes some issues with the ladies. In addition, she will struggle to balance work and home life during the pandemic.

Brandi’s new tagline is “Take it from me, a sinner is just a saint who keeps on trying.” As we know, Brandi is currently pregnant but the season was likely filmed before the big news. Reports show that Brandi is working on forgiving herself this season.

D’Andra’s new tagline is “Dallas girls are sugar and spice, but I’m still working on nice.” D’Andra is working on healing her relationships with her friends and family.

Finally, Kameron’s new tagline is “I love to be pampered, but I’m nobody’s pet.” This season, Kameron is struggling with issues relating to her husband and moving homes.

Which tagline is your favorite this season?

The Real Housewives of Dallas season five premieres on December 31, 2020, at 8/7c on Bravo.