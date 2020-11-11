LeeAnne Locken admits to being happier since leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas

LeeAnne Locken has spoken out after confirming her departure from The Real Housewives of Dallas.

She admitted that she feels happy and more like herself and is focusing on giving back to charities she cares about instead of being in the middle of the drama.

LeeAnne was often cast as the villain on RHOD during the four seasons she appeared on. It seems things have changed.

Recently, she was featured on the cover of ReStyled Magazine. In the magazine, she talks about The Fashion Foundation.

LeeAnne is focusing all of her time on her charity work and relationships

The Fashion Foundation helps children in need. LeeAnne currently works with them.

According to their website, “Designers and retailers donate their samples and unwanted product to The Fashion Foundation.”

Then they “sell the donated items at a fraction of the retail cost on our website for customers around the world to shops. With the funds raised from sales, donations, and fundraisers, we buy schools the supplies their students need and can not afford.”

The Fashion Foundation recently changed focus and is now donating to help kids with supplies to aid in virtual learning amid the pandemic.

LeeAnne urges others to help nonprofit organizations in any way they can, whether by donating their time or money.

While helping others, she realized how happy she is to have moved on from RHOD.

LeeAnne compared RHOD to a bad relationship saying that she didn’t realize how toxic it was for her until she moved on.

Her friends have noticed that she is happier since leaving the show

She said that even her friends had noticed a change. They said she is happier and more carefree since leaving the show.

Since quitting RHOD, she focuses on her charity work and spending more quality time with her husband, Rich Emberlin.

She said the pandemic and quarantine brought them closer together.

She may be on the outs with the other women in Dallas, but LeeAnne said she still talks to Erika from RHOBH, Monique from RHOP, and Tamra from RHOC.

Will you miss LeeAnne on RHOD or are you happy that she has moved on?

The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently on hiatus on Bravo.