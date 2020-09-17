The top 10 best Real Housewives weddings in the history of the Bravo shows

If there’s one thing all of Bravo’s Real Housewives have in common, it’s a knack for throwing a lavish (and expensive) event.

So, it comes as no surprise that when these ladies say “I do,” their big days are over-the-top and filled with tons of luxury items.

Especially when they know that their big event is going to make it on TV screens as fans of their show watch them wed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Throughout the years, many elaborate weddings have been shown on television screens across several of the Real Housewives’ cities.

Although some of the couples in this list didn’t stay together until death did them part, they will always have the memory of their extravagant nuptials. Here are some of the best weddings to grace Bravo history.

1. NeNe and Gregg Leakes – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

In 2011, after 13 years of marriage, RHOA OG NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg, decided to file for divorce. Two years later, the couple found their way back to each other and decided to walk down the aisle for the second time.

The nuptials were televised during NeNe’s spinoff, I Dream of NeNe: the wedding had a total of 400 guests, per Radar Online. She also had nine bridesmaids for the wedding, including current RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton.

To add more elegance, NeNe wore two wedding gowns for the ceremony and the reception that followed. The dresses were from luxury designers Baracci and Pnina Tornai and were worth an estimated $20,000.

2. Tamra and Eddie Judge – The Real Housewives of Orange County

After filing for divorce from her ex-husband Simon Barney in 2011, RHOC fans watched as Tamra found love again with her current husband, Eddie Judge. The couple got married in 2013 and cameras followed them every step of the way.

Their wedding was held at the Monarch Beach Resort in California, followed by a reception at the St. Regis hotel. The event had 100 guests, including most of her fellow castmates.

In addition to the chandeliers, crystal chains, and other opulent items at the wedding, Tamra insisted on having three different wedding gowns throughout the day. According to Bravo, the dresses were designed for Tamra by Mark Zunino and finished off the look with a bridal cuff, which was tailored by Diann Valentine.

3. LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin – The Real Housewives of Dallas

One of the most buzzed-about weddings in Housewives history is LeeAnne Locken’s $4 million-wedding to Rich Emberlin in November 2019.

The wedding was so extravagant that Bravo had to release a statement to confirm that the network had nothing to do with funding the nuptials. Nonetheless, the wedding was something Bravo fans hadn’t seen on such a high magnitude.

The wedding was shown on RHOD shortly before LeeAnne’s shocking exit and was filled with dancing cowboys, disco ninjas, and a decked-out cathedral in Dallas. LeeAnne wore a $1 million emerald-and-diamond tiara and a $25,000 gown.

According to Today, Although the wedding was extravagant, the housewife upset her guests by opting not to feed them during the wedding.

4. Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Former RHOA star Eva Marcille spent her first year as a full-time peach holder planning her fairytale wedding to her politician husband, Michael Sterling. The pair got married in October 2018 with a ceremony that cost $350,000.

Eva told Essence back in March 2019 that she wanted to stick to a ballroom theme that was fit for a princess. In order to achieve this, she said she implemented specific rules for her guests to abide by.

“No kids, no plus ones and no ankles,” she said. “I wanted ballgowns and [some people] still showed up in a cocktail dress! I’m like, no, no ankles!”

In addition to having palace rules, Eva also had NeNe Leakes speak at her wedding. At the time, Eva considered NeNe to be a sister to her and said she had given her solid advice about marriage before she walked down the aisle.

5. Camille Grammer and David Meyer – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

In 2018, RHOBH star Camille Grammer and her husband David Meyer had a destination wedding in Hawaii to exchange their vows. The gorgeous backdrop to her special day was something Camille told People she couldn’t do without. She said the destination is especially significant to her and was a perfect fit for her and David.

“Hawaii is my special place,” Camille said. “I have so much respect for the Hawaiian culture. It’s all about ohana, family, love, respect for the land and respect for each other.”

Although RHOBH got to see parts of the wedding on the show, Camille and David only had 85 guests in attendance. The guests included fellow housewives Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp. Kyle Richards was also one of Camille’s bridesmaids.

While the wedding was low-key, Camille stunned her guests in a custom Malan Breton wedding gown.

6. Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ star Danielle Staub married her husband Marty Caffrey in a bohemian beach wedding in the Bahamas. Danielle two gorgeous wedding dresses from designer Pnina Tornai.

The dress for the ceremony was a lace, strapless wedding gown with a mermaid-style skirt. During the reception, Danielle’s friend and fellow co-star, Teresa Giudice, toasted the pair and their marriage.

Melissa Gorga and Danielle’s daughters also served as bridesmaids alongside Teresa. According to People, the couple also shared their first dance as a couple to Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud”.

Although the couple had a beautiful destination wedding, the marriage, unfortunately, didn’t last long. Marty filed for divorce just four months after they were married. Prior to her ex-husband, the Bravo star had been engaged 20 times.

7. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi and Todd decided to go all out when they got married back in 2014. Like her frenemy, NeNe Leakes, Kandi’s nuptials warranted its own spin-off: Kandi’s wedding.

The massive wedding cost $400,000 and was inspired by Eddie Murphy’s classic film Coming to America. Not only was the venue, wedding, and reception over-the-top, Kandi had several musicians and fellow reality stars for her bridal party.

Some of her bridesmaids included her Xscape bandmate, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, singer Fantasia Barrino, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost, and Kandi’s former friend and current Marriage Boot Camp star, Phaedra Parks.

The wedding also had performers like Bell Biv Devoe at the reception. For her dress, Kandi rocked a $20,000 Reco Chapple gown, which had a 12-foot train. She also added Christian Louboutin’s five-inch Body Strass crystal-studded transparent stilettos to her luxurious look.

8. Denise Richards and Aaron Phyphers – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

In 2018. Denise and Aaron secretly tied the knot in Malibu. The couple was only engaged for a few months before they decided to walk down the aisle. The small wedding was held outside in a backyard and was followed by a reception of 15 people. Denise confirmed the news to Us Weekly days after it was rumored that they tied the knot.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

Denise didn’t let her small wedding make her shy away from having the wedding dress of her dreams. She wore a custom Mark Zunino dress, which the designer shared he made in 24 hours.

9. Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy – The Real Housewives of New York

In 2010, Bethenny and Jason tied the knot at the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York. At the time, Bethenny was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Bryn. For the wedding, which was attended by Hoda Kotb and her former co-star Ramona Singer, Bethenny opted not to have a wedding that was filled with free swag items for her guests, per Page Six.

However, Bravo did add in some perks for her guests, which she didn’t disclose at the time. The wedding reportedly cost the reality star $200,000.

The wedding between Bethenny and Jason appeared on her spin-off show, Bethenny’s Getting Married. Things soon went south for the couple, who separated in 2016.

The estranged couple is still legally married and most recently were in a custody battle for their daughter.

10. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

After finding love at an event on RHOA in 2010, former Atlanta housewife Kim Zolciak married Kroy Biermann in 2011. The couple’s Atlanta wedding had a $1 million price tag and was documented on Kim’s spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

Kim rocked three dresses for her special day, including a $58,000 gown for the ceremony. At the reception, the bride wore an $18,000 mermaid style gown designed by Pnina Tornai.

In 2017, after six years of marriage, Kim and Kroy decided to renew their wedding vows. The couple was joined by their six children for an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos. Kim wore a lavish white gown and the rest of the family also went with white dresses and suits.