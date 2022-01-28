Raquel Leviss celebrates ‘unengagement’ after split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy

Raquel Leviss threw some subtle shade at her ex-fiance and Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy during her “unengagement” celebration. Pic credit: Bravo

Raquel Leviss is moving on and up following her split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy. The pair, who called off their engagement in December, recently opened up about their split during the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

And as it turns out, despite the tough breakup, Raquel is thriving with her newfound freedom and didn’t hesitate to throw a bit of shade at her ex-fiance.

Raquel reportedly hosted a reunion watch party with some of her closest friends. The group gathered for all the drama and Raquel ended up reliving the moment when her Vanderpump Rules co-stars learned of her split from James, and the former couple dropped the bombshell that they hadn’t been intimate in two years prior to ending their engagement.

Raquel Leviss throws subtle shade at her ex-fiance and Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy

Taking to her Instagram, Raquel shared a series of snaps from her reunion watch party, according to Page Six.

And while the Instagram Stories may have expired, Raquel couldn’t resist the opportunity to post a subtle dig to her Instagram about her former beau.

In the shot, Raquel is seen sipping from her wine glass from a penis straw.

“Penis straws ftw [for the win],” she captioned the post along with the hashtag #unengagementparty.

The post itself may seem simple enough, but Vanderpump Rules viewers know that it’s deeper than just a straw.

During Season 9, while Raquel considered ideas for her bachelorette party with her sister Kate, James made it known that he had no intention of allowing Raquel to include anything explicit – including strippers and penis straws.

“It’s tacky,” James stated during one of his confessionals. “It’s old and it’s boring! [It’s] 2006 Miami. Sweaty on a hot, humid day. With cheap brides…f**k that.”

James and Raquel called off their engagement in December, said they’re not ‘in love’ with one another

After five years together, James and Raquel ended their engagement back in December with a joint post to Instagram.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the statement read. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

During the first part of the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, James and Raquel not only confirmed the end of their relationship, but they also admitted they hadn’t had sex in the two years leading up to their split.

“We haven’t been having sex for a while,” Raquel admitted to reunion host Andy Cohen and her castmates.

The two then confirmed their intimacy almost completely stopped after a series of “rage texts” James sent to Raquel during an emotional outburst back in 2019.

Since their split, Raquel and James have both moved out of their once shared apartment and into separate buildings. And while Raquel is basking in single bliss, James has seemingly moved on after he posted a video to his Instagram Stories holding hands with a mystery woman while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.