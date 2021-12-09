Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix surprised by James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss split

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were surprised to hear their Vanderpump Rules co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had ended their engagement. Pic credit: Bravo

It turns out Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were just as surprised by James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ split as VPR fans.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tom and Ariana admitted that it came as a shock to them and they really didn’t see the split coming.

Shortly after the reunion filming wrapped for the day on December 3, rumors hit social media that James and Raquel had split after getting engaged just seven months prior.

And according to Tom and Ariana, they found out along with their other Vanderpump Rules castmates on that day. Considering the two couples had visited Disneyland just days prior to the news, it’s safe to say no one saw it coming.



During their chat with Andy Cohen, the couple revealed that the entire Season 9 cast found out about the split “for the very first time” following that day of filming.

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss,” Ariana dished. “So we were very shocked.”

Tom echoed the sentiments and called the breakup was “probably the most surprising moment that we’ve had on Vanderpump Rules” in years.

James and Raquel released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts just two days after filming part of the reunion.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote to Instagram. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James and Raquel fell out of love, will discuss split during Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source shared that similar to their Instagram caption, James and Raquel have simply grown apart.

“They both want different things,” the source noted. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

Despite their surprise, Ariana further dished that there were a couple of indications that the pair was headed for trouble.

“I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me,” she shared.

This may be true, however, James maintains that his sobriety remains his top priority.

“Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers,” his latest Instagram caption read.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.