Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss reveal there was no intimacy for two years prior to split

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss reveal they hadn't had sex in two years leading up to their split.

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss shocked the VPR viewer base during the first part of the Season 9 reunion.

Despite the news of their breakup, it turns out the former couple was struggling for quite some time. In fact, there was such a disconnect within the relationship that they hadn’t had sex for two years before ending their engagement.

The revelation came during Part One of the reunion special and included James’ admission that he didn’t believe Raquel was his “soulmate.”

During the reunion special, James and Raquel opened up about the end of their engagement, and the confession about their lack of intimacy came as a shock to host Andy Cohen.

When Andy learned the shocking news, he asked the former couple when they had stopped being intimate with one another.

“It’s been a while. It’s been, like, through COVID[-19], like, we didn’t really…” James shared.

Raquel then went on to clarify it stopped after one of James’ infamous outbursts back in 2019.

“It’s been since those rage texts that James sent me,” she stated.

James and Raquel’s co-stars were shocked by the admission.

“That was two summers ago,” Scheana Shay interjected.

James and Raquel announced their split to co-stars, Raquel returned her engagement ring

Earlier on in the reunion episode, James and Raquel announced their split to their Vanderpump Rules castmates.

“We’ve decided to break off the engagement,” Raquel shared. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed my heart hasn’t been fully in it.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel knew her relationship with James was over back at Thanksgiving. However, she was afraid to end the relationship because she feared James would have a volatile reaction.

The pair ended up calling off their engagement in December, shortly after rumors surfaced online that the former couple had announced their split during the reunion.

When Andy then asked if it was Raquel’s decision to break off the engagement, she shared credit with James and said they “both came to the conclusion.”

“I’ve been having nightmares about our wedding, and I think that that’s, like, a telltale sign that something’s wrong,” she added.

But Raquel continued to share she didn’t want to “give up” on their relationship because James “really has shown me how dedicated he is to me.”

When SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump admitted she didn’t understand their breakup, James tearfully explained they had done their best to salvage what they had.

“You’ve gotta stop prodding at it. We’ve worked on it. We worked on our relationship,” he told her. “And I feel like after I quit drinking, you know, I just, like, thought that would fix it. But I didn’t quite fix it all, you know?”

Although Raquel was still wearing her ring coming into the reunion, Andy asked if she planned on returning it to James.

“I’m gonna give it back to him. Do you want it now?” she asked.

“Sure,” he responded. “Thank you. That’s a bitcoin.”

It looks like things are officially over for James and Raquel, and they’re moving on to bigger and better things for themselves.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.