Ramona Singer got her eyebrows microbladed and RHONY fans are having a good laugh 

Ramona Singer’s eyebrows go viral. Pic credit: @ramonasinger/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer is known for her youthful appearance relative to her age, but her latest eyebrow procedure did not have the intended effect.

Yesterday, Ramona shared a video of her micro-bladed eyebrows and encouraged others to use her beauty technician. A youthful-looking Ramona spoke to the camera with exaggerated eyebrows with the Big Apple skyline in the background.

But it seems that the post backfired because fans dragged the reality TV star and compared her look to various fictional characters.

Ramona Singer tried to promote a new beauty procedure when she got micro-bladed and documented the results.

Ramona appeared in a video with her new brows and stood in a New York City high rise with a sleeveless pink top and short blonde hair.

Ramona said in the short clip, “I just got my eyebrows micro-bladed, from this wonderful woman, I now only have to do it once a year, so I’m ready for summer. You definitely have to use Karin, she’s the best.”

#RHONY



Ramona had her eyebrows done and says: "Use Karin, she's the best"



Well, not in my opinion. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5DaK0xzClY — 👄👠👗 Lizzi's Unfiltered TV Juice 👗👠👄 (@LizTVLiz1) June 7, 2022

A housewives fan tweeted a video of the viral Instagram Story and wrote, “Ramona had her eyebrows done and says: ‘Use Karin, she’s the best’ Well, not in my opinion.”

A fan responded to the video of Ramona and wrote, “She just destroyed Karin’s business with that permanent look of shock.”

Pic credit: @liztvliz1/Instagram

Another fan joked that Ramona had ruined Karin’s business, writing, “If your name is Karin your brow business is over whether you did Ramona brows or not!”

Another likened Ramona to TLC twins, Darcey and Stacey, “Ramona needs to stop hanging out with Darcey and Stacey…”

Yet another compared Ramona to Seinfeld’s Uncle Leo, “this is a joke right. a real-life uncle leo.”

this is a joke right. a real life uncle leo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/MhMPJU2nGd — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🦩 🍊 🍎 🛥 (@esteco2) June 7, 2022

Another joked, “Mr Spock says that’s hot.”

Mr Spock says that’s hot pic.twitter.com/2paMTe6zpS — Yaell ✨ (@YaelML11) June 7, 2022

Ramona Singer unintentionally leaks Teresa Giudice’s wedding information

Ramona Singer is known for putting her foot in her mouth and engaging in shocking behavior. Last week, Ramona recently leaked information about fellow housewife Teresa Giudice’s upcoming nuptials to fiance Luis Ruelas.

Ramona posted a video of Teresa’s wedding invitation, which included information about the location, guest attire, website, and password to RSVP to the event.

As a result, Teresa and Luis hired extra security because the details of their wedding went public.

Teresa, who starred with Ramona on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, has been understanding of Ramona’s mistake and will still allow her to come to the wedding.