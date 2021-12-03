Here’s why Ramona Singer’s tribute to Virgil Abloh has RHONY fans so upset

Ramona Singer is under fire from RHONY after her tribute to Virgil Abloh. Pic credit: Bravo

Ramona Singer shared a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh on social media after she attended a Louis Vuitton show celebrating his line and remembering him following his death.

The Real Housewives of New York star wrote, “A statue honoring @virgilabloh 💙 It was a very touching and meaningful event @louisvuitton last night, honoring a man who was extremely talented and well respected in the fashion community & the world. I am so grateful I was able to attend to experience this. 🙏”

While it is a seemingly innocent tribute, RHONY viewers took to the comment section to slam the reality TV star.

RHONY fans call Ramona Singer out

Under her tribute, Ramona Singer got mixed reactions from her followers. There was some support, but there was plenty of pushback against The Real Housewives of New York star who hasn’t been overly friendly to her Black costars.

One commenter wrote, “So funny considering you’re constantly acting like Black people are beneath you. But i guess if your other rich friends are saying something, you have to go along with it 🤷‍♀️”

Pic credit: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Another chimed in, saying, “You actually care about black people? 😂”

In reference to Ramona’s recent controversy on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip, another follower said, “Give Ramona some grace people…she didn’t say it was Porscha…😎”

Why do fans think Ramona Singer has an issue with Black people?

As mentioned above, Ramona Singer has been called out for her behavior on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip for her treatment of Kenya Moore.

Right off the bat, she continued to call her Porsha, joking about it even after she knew it got under Kenya’s skin. Their disputes continued, with Ramona egging her on and a huge confrontation ensuing on a yacht.

Also, last season on The Real Housewives of New York, Eboni K. Williams joined the cast. It was clear Ramona wasn’t thrilled about her, and the two went back and forth several times.

However, that isn’t the biggest issue. The RHONY reunion was reportedly canceled after Williams filed a complaint about Ramona and racist behavior. Bravo investigated the claims, and Ramona Singer was cleared, but there was no time left to film the reunion.

Despite Ramona disputing that she is racist, it seems that many RHONY viewers aren’t buying what she is selling.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.