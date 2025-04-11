Ramona Singer called out for unreal photo edit: ‘You look like a newborn’

Is Ramona Singer’s Ageless skin care a miracle in a bottle? Because she sure appeared younger than ever in a recent photo.

Sadly for Ramona, it was clear that her youthful photo was due to heavy editing and nothing else.

The Real Housewives of New York alum is getting trolled online over a photo manipulated beyond recognition.

The 68-year-old went a little crazy with the Facetune, which did not go unnoticed.

People quickly took to the comments to troll Ramona, telling her, “You look like a newborn.”

She is not the first OG Housewife who got a bit heavy-handed with her editing.

RHOSLC star Mary Cosby fell victim to that in 2024 and was promptly called out by Bravo fans for her unrecognizable Facetune photo.

Now, Ramona is in the hot seat for doing the same thing.

RHONY alum Ramona Singer gets trolled over a heavily edited photo

Ramona Singer enjoyed turtle time with her friends and snapped a photo to mark the occasion.

The snap showed who we think is Ramona hanging out with two men, one with his arm wrapped around her for the photo.

The former RHONY star captioned the post, “Just another great night in Palm Beach.”

If Ramona thought people wouldn’t comment on the heavily edited photo, she had another thing coming.

“Ramona you look like a newborn,” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“I love you, Ramona…. but come on!!! This makes you look younger than Avery 😂😂😂,” reasoned someone else.

One RHONY fan posted, “The fact that we don’t have a camera on her while she’s editing this masterpiece is upsetting.”

One commenter wrote, “She’s def paying Faceapp Premium Plus Deluxe!! 🤣 Love her tho!!”

Another exclaimed, “Your almost 70 years old, please.”

RHONY fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Ramona responds to the FaceTune controversy

Ramona responded to the Facetune controversy, noting she was not to blame for the edited photo.

Someone posted, “I’m screaming with this Edit Ramona.

She responded, “Well I didn’t edit. I guess my gorgeous gay friends did lol.”

Ramona responds to a fan. Pic credit: @ramonasinger/Instagram

Her two friends tagged in the photo are Steven LaRochelle and Mohamad Kanafani, and we need them to step to the front of the class and explain this madness.

Meanwhile, Ramona is aging gracefully, despite not looking like a teenager.

Another snap posted three days before the controversial photo showed her on the golf course, clad in an adorable outfit while posing on the green with her club.

“Sunday at the Breaker’s. Love this golf outfit by my gf @servesbyla #womensupportingwomen,” she exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.