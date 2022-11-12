Ramona Singer leaving RHONY after 13 seasons

RHONY star Ramona Singer reveals she’s stepping away from the franchise after 13 seasons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

The Real Housewives of New York City is losing an OG as longtime cast member Ramona Singer is choosing to step away from the franchise after 13 seasons.

After 13 seasons, Ramona was the only remaining cast member that had been with the franchise since its inception way back in 2008.

RHONY was the second franchise to launch for Bravo following The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Ramona managed to build quite a reputation for herself during her time on the show.

Over her years and many seasons with the show, Ramona was easily one of RHONY’s most polarizing personalities. Many viewers loved her ability to say what was on her mind, even though her opinions often left her castmates rolling their eyes. However, others found her outspoken personality to simply be too much.

RHONY was reportedly set to revamp the cast after a disastrous Season 13, and in addition, Bravo hinted they would be creating an entirely new series bringing back some of the most memorable RHONY alums with a Legacy spin-off.

Given her recent comments about the Legacy spin-off, it may not be all that surprising that Ramona is stepping away. Did she possibly see it coming?

Ramona Singer exiting RHONY after 13 seasons, reveals she doesn’t ‘want to do the show any longer’

While speaking to Page Six, Ramona revealed she felt the time had come for her to step away from the series and indicated she was simply done.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told the outlet. “It’s not for me at this time.”

While Ramona’s statement hints that it’s her choice to walk away, a source revealed that Bravo hadn’t extended an offer for the OG to appear alongside the new cast members.

So while Ramona may claim she made the choice to walk away, it certainly didn’t help that the offer wasn’t there, to begin with.

Ramona was in talks to join Legacy cast until she bashed spin-off idea

An insider also revealed to the outlet that Bravo was considering having Ramona join the lineup for the Legacy cast. However, after she decided to openly bash the show, the offer was seemingly squashed.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ramona recently appeared on the Reality with the King podcast. During her interview, Ramona did what she does best and said exactly what was on her mind with no regard for potential consequences.

“I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it really be good?” she questioned. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

Ramona continued to question what they would end up calling the show, revealing she had little faith in its success.

“So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show’? The ‘Loser Legacy’?” she inquired.

Safe to say that the bridges have been burned — for now, at least.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.