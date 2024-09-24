RHOSLC star Mary Cosby dragged over unrecognizable Facetune photo: ‘What is this mess?’

Mary Cosby is nothing if not hilarious, and now we’re wondering if her latest social media post was one big joke.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared a photo of herself looking a few decades younger, thanks to lots and lots of editing.

Of course, Mary wasn’t fooling anyone with the baby-faced image, and now she’s getting dragged in the comments.

The Bravolebrity is not one for clawbacks so we’re not expecting a response, but we would love to know what she was thinking when she posted the snap.

Meanwhile, people are going in on Mary, some more harshly than others with questions such as, “What is this mess?”

Others are simply asking who the woman is in the photo shared by the RHOSLC star because one thing’s for certain, two things for sure, that’s not Mary Cosby.

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby posts a heavily edited photo on social media

Season 5 of RHOSLC is back, and so is Mary, this time in a full-time capacity after taking on a friend role last season.

Viewers are loving her return to the franchise, but what they’re not loving is the heavily edited photo she posted on Instagram to promote the show.

Mary obviously loved the photo because she first posted it on her TikTok account and then shared it on Instagram.

The post was from her first confessional look of the season, a dramatic black dress with an oversized bow necklace.

However, there was a drastic difference — of about three decades– between the image we saw of Mary on screen and the one she posted online.

Viewers call out Mary on social media for looking unrecognizable in her Instagram photo

RHOSLC fans are not letting Mary off the hook after she posted the heavily edited photo.

They took to the comment section of her post and urged the 51-year-old to lay off the Facetune.

“Mary why are you using face tune come on now girl,” exclaimed a commenter.

“Mary now don’t play in our faces like this babe. We know you don’t look like this. We love you but cmon now,” said someone else.

One Instagram user reminded the Bravo Housewife, “You do realize we all have TVs and can see what you REALLY LOOK LIKE right?!” adding, “You’ve done turned yourself into a whole other person, that’s like 25 years younger! 🤦‍♀️.”

A commenter asked, “Mary who is this.”

Another questioned, “Mary is that your cousin? Because I’m confused….”

What do you think of Mary’s edited photo? Are people making a big deal out of nothing?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.