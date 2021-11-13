Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps respond to claims of a Real Housewives of New York cast shakeup

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps talk RHONY’s future. Pic credit: NBC

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps have spoken out following Andy Cohen’s claims that The Real Housewives of New York is “on pause” as they work on a big cast shakeup.

Season 13 of RHONY was one of the weakest yet, with declining ratings and Bravo fans complaining constantly about the seriousness of it all and the lack of entertainment.

The series didn’t even have a Season 13 reunion and it was later revealed that the RHONY reunion was canceled due to a racism complaint waged against Ramona Singer, which triggered an investigation. She has since been cleared but the reunion is still off and many RHONY fans can’t help but wonder about the future of the show.

Now, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps are talking about those cast shakeup rumors, which Andy Cohen seemed to confirm to Michael Rappaport recently when he made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on RHONY cast shakeup rumors

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Ramona and Luann talked about the latest RHONY rumors.

When Kelly asked them about the RHONY casting rumors, Ramona quickly said, “Well, first of all, you can’t believe anything you read.”

That has us wondering if Ramona watched Andy Cohen during his Wendy Williams Show appearance.

Then, Ramona followed that statement up with another, claiming, “I do think we could, you know, use some, definitely, some more cast members. I mean, if we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on because I gotta hate somebody new.”

Could Real Housewives of New York be over or just Ramona’s time on the show?

And while everyone laughed about Ramona’s “hate” comment, we can’t help but pick up on the part where she said, “if we come back.” If? Is it possible that Real Housewives of New York could meet the same fate as Real Housewives of Dallas, which was put on hold indefinitely this year? And if that is anything like the Real Housewives of Miami hiatus a few years back, it means the show is over as we know it.

Or maybe Ramona just meant if she comes back. Right now, there is no official word on who has been brought back and who will be recast. So even though there are rumors that Ramona isn’t on the chopping block, that might not mean anything.

Ramona, who clashed wildly with RHONY newcomer Eboni K. Williams last season, is rumored to be returning to the RHONY cast anyway, along with RHONY OG Sonja Morgan. Beyond those two, it has been reported that Bravo is looking for an entirely new cast, meaning Luann de Lesseps’ place on the show is certainly on the line.

That didn’t stop Luann from talking about the cast and how small it is compared to the other Real Housewives shows, with only five full-time cast members. She said, “So I think we need a…kind of a reboot.”

Check out the clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show to see Ramona and Luann speak on the current RHONY situation.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.