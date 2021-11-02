RHONY Rumor: Major cast shakeup for Season 14– only Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer made the cut

RHONY stars Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs/GTCRFOTO

Either someone is trying to stir up drama or there’s a major cast shakeup coming for The Real Housewives of New York next season and only two cast members made the cut.

Rumors are that most of the current cast will not return when Season 14 makes its debut sometime next year except for Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.

It’s not hard to imagine that the network is looking to make some major changes coming out of their worst season ever. It was so bad in fact that a reunion was not even held making it the first time in history that the RHONY women did not meet and discuss everything that happened during the season.

Now there’s talk about a major shakeup after the show’s Wikipedia page made some eye-opening changes and added information about Season 14.

Is there a cast shakeup for RHONY season 14?

The network will have to do a major overhaul to get The Real Housewives of New York back to its former glory but a recent Wikipedia edit has us wondering what’s going on.

That information has now been deleted but it’s still available in the Wikipedia history section and revealed quite a bit.

Before the information was removed, there was an update regarding the Season 14 cast and it listed only Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer as returning, full-time cast members.

OG Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps were listed as friends for Season 14 while Bershan Shaw was supposedly promoted to main cast member after being introduced last season as a friend.

Dorinda Medley– who was fired for her behavior in Season 12– was also slated to return full-time, while Tinsley Mortimer was listed as a “guest” according to the now-deleted Wikipedia information.

Given that these are all people that have been on the show before, it doesn’t seem like much of a shakeup but wait, there were some new names in the mix as well.

Will there be three new housewives on RHONY?

If we’re sticking with the Wikipedia information then Leah McSweeney and newbie Eboni K. Williams have reportedly been fired.

However, there could be three new faces on the Real Housewives of New York.

One of the names mentioned was celebrity stylist, author, and Puma’s creative director, June Ambrose.

The other possible RHONY cast members are Lucia Hwong– who according to Heavy is an actor and composer– along with New York Real Estate broker Lisa Simonsen.

So far this is all just speculation and we’ll just have to wait and see if any of this rings true.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.