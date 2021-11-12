Andy Cohen says RHONY is ‘on pause,’ admits there’s ‘a lot of casting happening’

There’s a shakeup coming on The Real Housewives of New York. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York was a bust. It garnered low ratings, and the drama that plagued it even cost the cast their annual reunion.

That’s right. There was no reunion for Season 13. Rumors swirled that it was canceled after Eboni K. Williams filed a complaint against Ramona Singer, which launched an internal investigation.

While Ramona was eventually cleared, it was too late to put together the reunion, especially after a season with dismal ratings.

When will RHONY return for Season 14?

As other franchises (like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) have resumed filming following a successful season, The Real Housewives of New York has not.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, which Michael Rapaport hosted, Andy Cohen talked about RHONY.

When asked about the status of RHONY, Andy revealed it was “on pause.” That isn’t surprising, especially after Season 13 was all over the place.

Andy Cohen confirms casting is happening

While talking about The Real Housewives of New York, Andy Cohen revealed “a lot of casting” happening.

He did not go into detail about which housewives would be replaced and who would return, though Michael made sure to let Andy know that Dorinda Medley would be a good choice. That’s when the conversation switched to the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip seasons.

If we had to guess about the casting for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York, we’d say Bravo is likely to clean house. There were a lot of complaints about last season, and RHONY newbie Eboni K. Williams wasn’t a fan-favorite as the network suspected. She might be out before having a sophomore season.

The OGs like Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps may also have a hard time returning for Season 14. Ramona faced a lot of controversy during Season 13, especially over her comments to Eboni K. Williams. Sonja hasn’t brought much to the table, and Luann de Lesseps walked a middle line. She could return, but the fate of Ramona and Sonja hang in the balance.

When RHONY will start filming again remains unknown. Andy Cohen didn’t spend long talking about it, making it appear that it isn’t a huge priority on Bravo’s list of things to do.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.