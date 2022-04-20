Ralph Kiser has died, played on Survivor: Redemption Island

Survivor 22 featured Ralph Kiser as a cast member. Pic credit: CBS

Ralph Kiser from Survivor: Redemption Island has reportedly passed away at the age of 56.

It was during the Spring 2011 season of Survivor that fans got to know Ralph, who was from Lebanon, Virginia.

Ralph finished Survivor 22 in ninth place, making it to the jury stage of the season. He spoke about applying to be on the show several times before he got invited, and he was extremely excited to get a shot at playing the game.

Rob Mariano was the Survivor 22 winner, with Phillip Sheppard coming in second place and Natalie Tenerelli finishing third. During the final vote, Ralph was the only one to vote for Phillip, with the rest of the jury going with Rob.

Ralph Kiser was a blast to watch on Survivor

Die-hard Survivor fans certainly remember watching Ralph play the game and he had quite a few memorable moments during his one appearance. That includes finding an Individual Immunity Idol, and being instrumental in getting Russell Hantz eliminated on that season.

Ralph called himself “determined, strong-willed, and stubborn” when he joined the show, and those traits worked well for him on Survivor. When the group got down to just nine people, though, Ralph ended up getting voted out. He then provided a lot of entertainment during his Redemption Island duels.

It's tough to dim the lights on #Survivor day, but it seems that the alumni family has lost another member today: Ralph Kiser from Redemption Island. R.I.P. to one of the few lights in a very dark season, who provided 33 days of accidental idol finding, rooster crowing & more❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZIJB2wKwnq — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) April 20, 2022

Ralph Kiser reportedly had a heart attack

“Sad news for the #Survivor fan community: Ralph Kiser (Redemption Island) passed away today due to a heart attack. He was 56. You’ll probably hear updates in the coming hours,” reads a social media post from Survivor fan site Survivor Wiki.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ralph Kiser has reportedly died at 56. Pic credit: @SurvivorWiki/Twitter

Rest in peace, Ralph Kiser.

A new season of Survivor on CBS

Survivor 42 is currently airing on CBS. This latest season of the show was filmed in Fiji during Summer 2021, and it is progressing toward what could be a very interesting season finale.

Possible Survivor spoilers about who wins Season 42 have already surfaced online, but it’s unclear if that information is going to turn out to be correct.

The great news for the reality competition show is that ratings have remained pretty good for Spring 2022, showing why CBS has ordered Survivor 43 and Survivor 44 to be produced soon.

Those new seasons of the show will air in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, with new themes possible as CBS starts putting together the casts.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.