Survivor 42 becomes the most-watched show on TV for Wednesday night

Jonathan Young was the hero of the latest episode of Survivor 2022. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 42 ratings from this week were really impressive, showing CBS definitely made the right move by already ordering Survivor 43 and Survivor 44 to be filmed soon.

On the Survivor 42 episode from March 23, fans really got to see how good Jonathan Young is at the game. He took his tribe on his back and basically won an Immunity Challenge on his own.

But that wasn’t the only memorable moment from the episode, as an epic Tribal Council wrapped up the night with several voting sessions needed before the tribe eventually voted out Jenny Kim.

Now, the viewership numbers and the ratings are out for March 23, and it shows how Survivor 42, Episode 3 did when compared to the other shows that were airing on Wednesday night. And CBS has to be really pleased with the results.

Survivor 42 the most-watched show on TV for March 23

An estimated 5.35 million viewers tuned in for Episode 3 of Survivor 42, helping the show to easily with the 8/7c timeslot. But that’s not all.

The latest episode of Survivor also won the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49. Those are the numbers that lead to big advertising dollars from companies, so winning that category can sometimes be even more important than the overall numbers.

Breaking down the Survivor 42 ratings a bit further

With each new episode of Survivor 42, more viewers have tuned in to the program. And with how good Episode 3 was, there are now expectations that Episode 4 could draw even more eyes. That’s exactly what the reality competition show needs this spring.

That’s the great news for the latest episode of Survivor, but there is also a bit of an asterisk that has to come along with winning every key statistic for this past Wednesday.

During the 8/7c timeslot, it is typically Chicago Med that draws the most viewers. And on the night, it is usually Chicago Fire that wins Wednesday evenings overall. Both One Chicago shows aired repeat episodes, hurting the numbers of the shows and giving Survivor an opening.

Shows that aired new episodes and were behind Survivor in viewership numbers for March 23 include The Masked Singer, The Conners, The Wonder Years, A Million Little Things, The Goldbergs, The Flash, Kung Fu, and Domino Masters. Survivor also out-drew fellow CBS shows, Beyond the Edge and Good Sam.

On that new episode of Beyond the Edge, Metta World Peace quit the show. There are now just eight celebrities left competing on the show, all of whom are hoping to win more money for charity as the season progresses.

The next new episode of Survivor debuts on Wednesday, March 30. It looks to be a good one and based on how the last one finished with a dramatic Tribal Council, there is a lot of drama that is about to take center stage. That’s a good thing as the final 14 castaways continue to battle it out for the $1 million prize.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.