Raiven Adams shares photos from family outing to water park with Alaskan Bush People’s Bear


Raiven Adams holding her son by the pool.
Raiven Adams holding River. Pic Credit: @riv3rs_m0mma_/Instagram

Raiven Adams just posted some cute photos of her one-year-old son, River, while at a water park. Fans of the Alaskan Bush People were quick to point out that Bear Brown was also spotted in the snap.

Raiven and Bear were splish-splashing around 

Raiven showed baby River wearing his swim trunks and arm floaties. The toddler sat in between his mother and father while water splashed all around him. The only child seemed to be in his element, smiling for the camera.

The second photo showed just River standing in the paddling pool, looking a bit weary. The little tike wore a dark blue rash guard with a dinosaur on it—his bathing suit matched in blue and green leaves.

This was probably the first time River has seen a waterpark since he was just a baby last summer, and the worldwide pandemic shut everything down. But now, the family of three can make up for the lost time. 

It also looked like Bear and Raiven were putting their differences aside for the sake of their son. Raiven turned her Instagram comments off, but the odds are good fans would have commended their actions

The parents are still broken up

The couple called it quits back at the end of April after trying to make their relationship work for the past year. The 23-year-announced via her TikTok that she and Bear had decided to part ways.

Raiven, River, and Bear at the water park. Pic Credit: @Raiven/Instagram

In the video, she danced to Britney Spears’ Gimmie More while confirming the news to a fan, saying, “I will not be answering this question :).” 

Fans had been speculating for weeks prior about their courtship. Raiven also confirmed that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Bear took to his social media to share that he was single, saying, “tonight breaks my heart,” as he sat in a shower while wearing a tuxedo.

Bear is mending his broken heart

Discovery Channel viewers felt that the king of extreme was acting very dramatically. But the middle son has been dealing with the passing of his father and seems to be doing the best he can.

Since breaking up, Bear has mainly posted photos with no captions. He most recently posted a picture of a dying plant telling fans that he was feeling like the brown bush. 

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.

