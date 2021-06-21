Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People posts a loving Father’s Day tribute to his late dad

Bear Brown was thinking about his late dad on Father’s Day. Pic credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

On Sunday, Bear Brown posted a touching tribute to his late father in honor of Father’s Day. The father of one sent out well wishes to fathers across the world and addressed his tremendous loss.

Bear posts loving Father’s Day tribute

Bear shared a picture of Billy Brown, who passed away on February 7 after suffering from a seizure. The picture was a throwback to better days and showed Billy up and about with his long beard.

The patriarch was smiling and wearing a NASA t-shirt. Bear captioned the post by writing, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy Dad’s day! Today is not an easy day for me, this is the first Dad’s day that I don’t have my dad with me!”

Bear reveals he misses Billy Brown

The extreme reality star continued on to say “I know he’s watching us from heaven, I just wish he was still here, so I could see him and tell him how much I love him and I wish I could hear his voice and his laugh! I am a dad myself now, but all I can think of today, is how much I miss Da!”

He encouraged followers to “Hold tight to those you love, you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see them! I miss you Da, Happy Dad’s day! I love you more!”

Alaskan Bush People fans send positive thoughts

Alaskan Bush People fans took to the comment section to show their support with one fan writing, “He is loved by many❤️❤️ God bless and Happy Father’s Day!”

Pic Credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

And another sending positive thoughts posting, “Happy father’s day in Heaven Billy and to you too Bear❤️”

Pic credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Bear was the first to announce that Billy had passed away via his social media. On his Instagram, he shared that the family was “heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

Pic credit: @bearbrownkingofextreme/Instagram

Bear finds comfort in knowing that he is now able to pass down fatherly advice to his son, River, who he likes to call “Little Billy.” Bear and Raiven Adams recently just celebrated River’s first birthday.

Currently, Bear is single and working on himself as he navigates a world without his father by his side.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.