Fans have always wondered if the Alaskan Bush People really lived on top of their mountain homestead in Brown Town. Over the years, the family has moved around a lot due to legal issues and health scares.

The Discovery Channel introduced the Wolf Pack as a tight-knit family with its own dialect. The family was said to be a group that lived off the land and worked jobs only to get the bare necessities out of life.

Fans think the Alaskan Bush People are hiding secrets

But in recent years, the family has had a few skeletons sneak out of the closet. The oldest son, Matt Brown, revealed he had addiction problems, and in more recent months, it has come to light that Billy Brown may have withheld money from his family.

The most revealing grenade came from Bear Brown’s baby momma, Raiven Adams, who blasted the entire family for being fake. Since Billy’s passing, more and more questions have been left unanswered.

The Brown family lived in California

It was reported back in 2017 that the family moved into a Beverly Hills mansion said to be worth $2.7 million. But since Ami Brown’s health improved, the family settled on a 435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains in Washington.

Since Billy’s sad passing back in February, details of his estate have started to leak out of the woodworks. PopCulture revealed that Billy did not sign a will before he died. The lack of a will forced Ami to request to become the personal representative of his estate.

Billy Brown’s estate has been revealed

Since taking on the role, the mother of seven has listed her husband’s assets as $439,000. According to the outlet, $415,000 refers to the four parcels of land he owns. The patriarch also had $2,000 in a bank account. Ami also noted that the family’s livestock was worth $12,000, and other household items were $10,000.

But critics were quick to point out that there was no mention of the Beverly Hills mansion. According to Radar Online, the home was built in 1976 and has been updated and modernized. The house had five bedrooms and four bathrooms with vaulted ceilings.

Many fans are now wondering what happened to the Beverly Hills property. A quick search of the real estate in the area doesn’t show any mansion matching the description for sale or for rent, begging the question, are the Browns still the owners, and will they be moving to La La Land once again?

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.