Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown reveals he accidentally deleted his poems

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown loses poems Pic Credit: Gabe Brown/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown took to social media over the weekend to share that, in haste, he accidentally deleted poems he had written about his father and his tragic death.

Gabe had been on a social media hiatus but recently returned with posts showing a darker side to the reality star. The entire Wolf Pack has been mourning the loss of the patriarch in their own way, and Gabe turned to the spoken word.

Gabe wrote poems about Billy Brown

In Gabe’s Instagram post, he posted himself looking directly into his camera with a steady glare. He wore a leather vest in the first snap as his curly locks spiraled in front of his dark eyes.

The Alaskan Bush People star explained to followers that he was upset because he accidentally deleted some of his works of poetry, saying, “I recently deleted a bunch of posts with pomes about missing Da. I instantly regretted it.”

The middle son then went on to share the images that were attributed to each poem, writing, “These are the pics, but I lost the poems. There are a lot of emotions one goes through when missing someone, some of you won’t understand some of my new posts. Don’t ask questions, just be glad.”

Fans worry Gabe as turned to the dark side

Some Discovery Channel fans have questioned many of his posts as followers have started to feel that Gabe may be suffering. Each time he posts, fans share words of advice and tell him to stay strong since they are getting the impression he is not happy nor healthy. Luckily, fans rallied around him and helped him find his missing posts.

The Brown family has a lot of secrets

The Brown family has been in the news recently, thanks to Bear Brown and Raiven Adams breaking up for the third time. But the big grenade happened to be delivered by the eldest brother, Matt Brown, who claimed that their father had hoarded money from the family.

Matt also revealed shocking news in a campfire confessional as he said that the producers of the show asked the family to lie about their way of life. The reality star also accused his parents of giving him cocaine.

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown gets help from fans. Pic Credit: Instagram

Since Billy Brown’s death back in February, the entire family seems to be drifting apart as each child moves on with their own lives. Viewers are curious whether or not the Brown family will be back on top of the mountain homestead for a new season. For now, only time will tell.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.