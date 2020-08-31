Rachel Lindsay says she was bothered after watching Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette promo poster

Rachel Lindsay is a former Bachelorette lead, and she has plenty to say when it comes to the Bachelor franchise.

Up until recently, she was the only person of color to lead a season. That will soon change with both Tayshia Adams and Matt James taking the leads over the next two seasons.

ABC has yet to announce that Tayshia will be taking over for Clare Crawley, as the network is heavily promoting Clare as the next Bachelorette.

Last week, a promo poster showed Clare standing with a rose in her hand, and someone’s foot with a sock on in the forefront.

The poster is a play on the movie, The Graduate.

Rachel Lindsay isn’t happy about the Bachelorette promo

Rachel spoke to Sirius XM’s EW Live, where she revealed that she didn’t understand the promo at all. She didn’t think that the promo was doing any favors for Clare.

“I didn’t like it,” she explained. “I didn’t understand it, and I don’t think we should be questioning what the ad is, and that’s what we are talking about more than we are about her and her season, ’cause I’m excited for Clare.

“I’ve been a big proponent of her. I’m not sure how all of this goes down with all the rumors that are going around, but I am excited for Clare and for her to have this moment.”

As it turns out, Rachel hadn’t heard of the movie The Graduate, which is a 1967 Oscar-nominated film. It’s about a young man who has an affair with an older woman named Mrs. Robinson before he falls in love with her daughter.

When Rachel learned the connection, she found even more issues with the promo poster.

“That’s the movie?” Rachel says surprisingly, adding, “OK, I’m watching it tonight. What? Now I’m hot. I gotta call somebody. I did not realize that. OK, now I’m a little bothered.”

Clare, who is 39 years old, has always been labeled as an older woman in the Bachelor franchise. Dale Moss is 31 years old.

Dale is possibly supposed to be the young man who falls in love with the older woman. Many have speculated that it is his hand and foot in the promo shoot.

Rachel Lindsay has been in the spotlight lately

It may not be surprising that Rachel is speaking out about Clare’s promo poster. She’s been very vocal over the past couple of months.

It was earlier this month that Rachel was blamed for the split between Becca Kufrin and Garrett. She had slammed Garrett in the media for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, something that has reportedly caused Garrett and Becca to split up.

Rachel has also been critical of The Bachelor franchise, saying that they need to set the example of casting people of color. Now, the franchise is doing just that.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.