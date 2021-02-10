Rachel Lindsay says contestants let themselves be manipulated by The Bachelor producers

Rachel Lindsay defends The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is proud to be part of the Bachelor franchise as she met her husband on the show.

She got engaged and later married, proving that the process can work if you are willing to be vulnerable, honest, and trust the producers.

She also has a Bachelor-related podcast with Becca Kufrin called Bachelor Happy Hour.

The two dissect things that happen on the show, including rumors about contestants and storylines.

Now, Rachel feels it is necessary to speak out against former Bachelor In Paradise star Dylan Barbour.

Rachel Lindsay calls out Dylan Barbour and Jed Wyatt over slamming The Bachelor franchise

As fans may recall, Dylan went on a Twitter rant last weekend, slamming The Bachelor franchise over the way they treat contestants.

Fans believe that the motivation behind the rant had to do with the way producers treated Heather Martin, as she showed up to meet Matt James.

Rachel revealed that she didn’t feel manipulated on the show, and if people do, they should take a good hard look at themselves.

“I never felt manipulated. I never felt like I was being taken advantage of,” Rachel told Us Weekly.

“When I see people say that, I’m almost like, ‘That’s on you, that you felt like you fell for that type of scenario. I don’t know if you’re trying to get attention. I’m not sure if, you know, like, you’re trying to excuse some of the decisions you made, but we are all grown people. You made those decisions for whatever reason it is. Don’t try to now go blame it on somebody else.’”

These days, people who enter the Bachelor Nation should know what they are getting into. They should understand it’s a television show and that producers have to deliver an entertaining season.

Rachel Lindsay has a big role in Bachelor Nation

Even though Rachel is a proud member of Bachelor Nation, has a Bachelor-themed podcast and continues to be the only woman of color to ever lead The Bachelorette before Tayshia Adams this past summer, she has no problem speaking out if she sees something she doesn’t like.

She’s been vocal about casting directors doing more to weed out contestants as more contestants have shady pasts, arrest records, abuse allegations, and more.

These things come to light when the show is airing, making the franchise look bad.

She also has no problem calling people out, as she revealed that Tayshia should not be judging people who cheat, as she had once cheated on a partner.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.