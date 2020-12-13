Rachel Lindsay admits to cheating after Tayshia Adams says ‘once a cheater always a cheater’

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is speaking out after watching this week’s episode of the show.

During this episode, Tayshia Adams put some of the guys through a lie detector test. Tayshia asked one of the guys if he had ever cheated.

Zac Clark admitted that he had cheated once and it rattled Tayshia.

However, during their private conversation later that night, Zac revealed that he had cheated on his first girlfriend when he was in the sixth grade.

In her confessional interviews, Tayshia revealed that she had the impression that once someone cheated, they were always a cheater.

Rachel Lindsay reveals she has cheated in the past

Rachel took offence to that because she herself had once cheated on a partner. She opened up about this on her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

“I’ve cheated before in past relationships and you know, not excusing my behavior by any means because it was wrong, but I can tell you exactly why I cheated in that moment,” she explained on the podcast, making sure to mention that she didn’t cheat on her husband from The Bachelorette, Bryan Abasolo.

“And I think it’s one thing to say ‘once a cheater, always a cheater’ if you’re in that relationship and somebody cheats on you. That’s different because you might not be able to get past that and move on in your relationship,” Rachel pointed out.

However, she does feel that someone should give a potential partner a break if they had cheated in a previous relationship, as they may not know the circumstances.

“But if prior to you, before they even met you, they cheated for whatever reason I think it’s unfair to not give them the benefit of the doubt that they were able to learn and grow from that mistake they made,” she explained.

For Rachel, it’s important that the truth comes out and that the facts are discussed prior to coming to any sort of conclusion. For her, cheating can be disregarded if the person promises to be loyal and committed to one person. Becca Kufrin, her co-host on the podcast, agreed with her.

Rachel Lindsay wasn’t happy with Tayshia Adams’ comments

For Rachel, Tayshia’s comments don’t sit well with her. She doesn’t want to be judged on her past mistakes of cheating on someone. Rachel revealed on the podcast that Tayshia’s “once a cheater, always a cheater” comment was too broad.

It was a vague assumption about someone. Rachel also pointed out that the conversation needed to include various kinds of cheating, including emotional or physical cheating – or even just with thoughts about another person.

It was during Tuesday’s episode that Tayshia told Zac Clark that she had been cheated on before and she knew she didn’t want to go down that path again.

Tayshia has previously revealed that she felt pressure for trying to make it work between her and Josh Bourelle, but she never said that cheating occurred until Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.