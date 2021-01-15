The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay is pushing for casting changes after James Taylor’s riot tweets

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is no stranger to speaking out against the franchise that made her famous.

She has a podcast that’s all about The Bachelor franchise, and she’s not keeping quiet about issues that are directly related to The Bachelor world.

Sometimes, those things include diversity and racism and other times, it is all about how contestants act on the show.

This week, Rachel is going after producers for their casting processes.

Rachel Lindsay calls out ABC for poor casting procedures

This week, Bachelor Nation learned that a former contestant on The Bachelorette decided to participate in the riots against the government in Washington, DC last week.

James McCoy Taylor opened up on Twitter about his decision to go to the Capitol on January 6 and thanked supporters, including ABC, for supporting his decision to fight for the sitting president.

On Twitter, Rachel revealed that this was just one of many reasons why ABC producers need to do better with casting, including performing extensive background checks.

“Reason #485369536 we have to do better with casting,” she revealed.

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss went on Twitter this week to exile James from Bachelor Nation because of his decision to go to the riots and participate.

Mike called James an ‘idiot jerkoff.’

James has yet to delete the tweet where he thanked ‘conservative producers’ for supporting him, tagging ABC, the ABC network and the official Bachelor Twitter account.

James thanked ABC for their support, making sure to note that he was legally supporting the president as a way of justifying his decision.

The Bachelorette casting issues just happened this season

The Bachelor and Bachelorette casting issues are not an uncommon problem. In fact, this summer, one of the contestants was facing very serious allegations.

Eazy from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season was facing accusations from a woman who claimed that he sexually abused and even raped her.

These allegations were supposedly investigated by ABC, but they found no evidence of this happening.

The woman opened up about her experiences on Twitter and then made its way to Reddit. She’s not the only woman to speak out against contestants, who suddenly show up on ABC shows.

There have been many other accusations over the years in the Bachelor franchise, and just last year, Tyler G was removed from Hannah Brown’s season after a woman made accusations against him, saying he sex-shamed her and spat in a woman’s face.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.