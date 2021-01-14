The Bachelorette’s James McCoy Taylor thanked ABC for supporting his role in the Capitol riots

James McCoy Taylor appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

He may not be a face that you recognize as it has been four years, but it may be a name you’ll recognize moving forward because of his recent comments.

James was supposedly one of the many people who decided to show up at the United States Capitol building last week in Washington, D.C. to show his support for the current president, Donald Trump.

In a shocking move, he decided to thank ABC for standing behind him.

James McCoy Taylor thanks ABC for supporting his decision to attend the riot

The news surfaced on his Twitter account, where he openly thanked the network and the Bachelor franchise for supporting his decision to show up.

We don’t know if he was part of the riot or if he was standing by and watching. He has, however, pledged his allegiance with Donald Trump.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time…from top to bottom,” James tweeted to his followers.

“Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

The tweet was sent out on January 11, 2021, about a week after the riots.

ABC didn’t react to the tweet, but Bachelor Nation appears to be reacting to the news. A Bachelor fan account decided to share the news story, adding that his actions were disgusting.

“James Taylor participated in the Capitol Riot this is absolutely disgusting,” the fan account wrote.

Mike Fleiss bans James McCoy Taylor from Bachelor Nation

In addition, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss appeared appalled when he heard the news and decided to exile James McCoy Taylor from Bachelor Nation.

He took to Twitter to share the news.

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … you are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!” Mike wrote on his Twitter.

The Bachelor fans made sure to point out who it was. Mike followed it up with a tweet, adding, “shame on you.”

While Mike did get the name right, he tagged the wrong James Taylor.

Mike has previously been part of a diversity and racism discussion, as The Bachelor was criticized for not being diverse. Matt James was named The Bachelor after the network faced diversity criticism this past summer.

Matt James broke his silence about the riots, saying that we need to do better. He clearly took a stand against what was happening in Washington.

As for James McCoy Taylor, he continues to reshare Trump’s propaganda on his Twitter account.

