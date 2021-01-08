Matt James breaks his silence about the political riots in Washington: ‘We need to address the hypocrisy’

The Bachelor star Matt James may be making history on The Bachelor, as he’s the first African American man to lead the show, but he’s paying attention to the other history being made.

This week, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, rioters stormed the US Capitol and gained access inside the building during a massive protest in Washington.

He was just one of several Bachelor stars who watched in shock as the events played out on television.

While he didn’t say anything on Wednesday, Matt broke his silence on Thursday to share his thoughts about what had happened.

Matt James uses his Bachelor platform to speak out for change

Many people compared the treatment of the rioters on Wednesday with the Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020. Many viewers were convinced that protesters from 2020 would have been shot if they had done what the rioters did on Wednesday.

And that was the driving force behind Matt’s post on his Instagram Stories.

“Yesterday, as we watched riots take place inside our Capitol we’re reminded yet again we’re living in two different Americas. As a Black man who saw how peaceful protesters were handled this summer, I know a group of Black or Brown rioters would not have been dealt with the same way,” Matt wrote on his Instagram Stories, tagging himself in America.

“We need to address the hypocrisy and injustice in our country to set a better example for the next generation. I’m praying for America in 2021, and to say nothing is saying something.”

Matt James has previously talked about the pressure he felt being The Bachelor

Matt is already making history himself with being the first person of color to lead The Bachelor franchise and he knows how much it means to the world – not just to him.

During Monday’s premiere episode, Matt told Chris Harrison that he felt pressure to please everyone, including Caucasians and African Americans. His mom is Caucasian and his dad is African American, so he knows he’s representing everyone.

Matt was announced as The Bachelor back in June 2020 after the show received criticism for lacking diversity. Chris Harrison has confirmed that it took too long for Matt to get the lead role and represent a huge part of the population, but he’s just happy that they are moving in the right direction.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.