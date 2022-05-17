Rachel Lindsay interviews mother of late Cheslie Kryst, ‘hardest interviews I have ever done’

Rachel Lindsay has a heartfelt interview with Cheslie Kryst’s parents. Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst passed in January 2022, devastating the world and those who loved her, including her parents and fellow Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay.

Recently, Rachel Lindsay interviewed Cheslie Kryst’s parents after her tragic passing.

Rachel admitted the emotional interview was one of the hardest she had to do.

Rachel Lindsay sheds tears in interview with Cheslie Kryst’s parents

Rachel Lindsay sat down with Cheslie’s parents for a heart-wrenching interview.

Cheslie’s mother, April, expressed finding it special to be interviewing with Rachel on Extra because that is where Cheslie also worked. April also shared she was wearing a blazer that Cheslie really liked during the interview.

In the interview, April detailed her daughter’s final text before passing, revealing, “She said, ‘Mom, you did everything right and nothing wrong,’ and that was the peace and closure I needed.”

Rachel questioned if Cheslie’s family still felt her presence, and April responded, “Yes, all the time. All the time.”

April also stated, “I know there are lots of young women and women who looked up to Cheslie, and I can understand some confusion. The Cheslie many people saw was the public Cheslie. And she was smiling, she was happy, she loved what she did. And for those who would see her at events, that was a public Cheslie. She struggled with depression. And those who were very close to her knew that.”

She added, “I knew as her mom, as her confidante, as someone she trusted, that she was struggling for years.”

April revealed that Cheslie had tried to take her own life in the past, and after the first attempt, Cheslie and April had very intimate conversations about Cheslie’s struggles.

Rachel became emotional when asking how Cheslie could hide her depression, and April acknowledged that many close to Cheslie feel guilt because they didn’t see the signs.

However, April reassured Rachel and those who knew Cheslie personally that “your kindness, that three-hour dinner, the laughter, the smiles so many people gave her sustained her. I don’t know how many times she revisited a place of thinking, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ What I do know is she fought a hard fight against depression.”

April powerfully added, “And she deserves credit for that victory. For staying as long as she did and fighting as hard as she did. Every kind word sustained her. It was a lifeline for her. And she needed that from the people who gave it to her.”

Rachel Lindsay reflects on the difficult interview

Rachel took to Instagram and shared a clip from her interview.

In Rachel’s caption, she shared, “This was by far one of thee hardest interviews I have ever done. I spoke with my friend Cheslie’s mother and stepfather, April and David. We spoke about mental health, being a friend to people that are struggling, and why we need to do more than just check on our friends. Thank you for your strength, vulnerability, and time. Thank you for honoring Cheslie, her legacy and for educating/informing us on mental health.”

Rachel added, “May is mental health awareness month. If you or someone you know is having a tough time, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 📞”

