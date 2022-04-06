Rachel Lindsay looks pretty in pastel on GRAMMY red carpet  

Rachel Lindsay shows off her red carpet style at the Grammys. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay has had an eventful few weekends filled with red carpet appearances.

Last week the former Bachelorette attended the 94th Academy Awards, and then she also strutted her stuff on the Grammy red carpet.

Rachel shared several photos in her red carpet attire with friends and followers.

Rachel Lindsay shines in ruffled Grammy dress

Rachel Lindsay looked ethereal in her lilac dress on the Grammy red carpet.

Sharing a set of three photos, Rachel posed in front of a black backdrop framed with images of the iconic Grammy trophies on the carpet.

Rachel’s flowy pastel dress resembled a flower and featured intricate pleats and ruffles to create an eye-catching sense of movement.

While some opt for gowns at award shows, Rachel showed off her toned legs with her dress coming just above the knee.

Rachel accessorized the look with a gold belt, hooped earrings, and gold nails.

Making a statement with her shoes, Rachel wore gold embellished high-heeled boots.

For makeup, Rachel went with a natural rosy look, and her half-up half-down hairstyle with soft waves completed the look.

Rachel captioned her Grammy post, “Nails done, hair done, everything big 💅🏾💁🏾‍♀️😍 #Grammys2022.”

Rachel’s look earned the approval of her fellow Bachelor Nation stars, with familiar faces like The Bachelor’s Matt James and Bachelor in Paradise’s Natasha Parker leaving fire emojis under her post.

Rachel Lindsay shows off her Oscar dress

The week prior to the Grammy’s, Rachel walked the red carpet at the Oscars.

While she went with a more pastel lilac for her Grammy dress, Rachel’s Oscar dress was a darker hue.

Rachel’s dress was strapless with a unique textured fabric and a shorter hem than the typical floor-length gowns seen at the Oscars.

The dress featured leaf-like embellishments, and Rachel paired the dress with a set of simple silver heels.

Rachel has certainly come a long way from her days as the first-ever Black Bachelorette.

After her time within the franchise, Rachel was often vocal about the issues with Bachelor Nation. She even had a pivotal discussion with former host Chris Harrison that played a part in Chris’ departure from the show after nearly two decades of hosting.

Since moving on from her The Bachelor contract, Rachel hasn’t looked back as she continues to thrive and grace the entertainment industry’s most prominent red carpets.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.