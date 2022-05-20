Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo talk about balancing career and family

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo talk about family and careers. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met, fell in love, and then got engaged during Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, back on Season 13. Since the show, Rachel and Bryan have tied the knot and now live in Los Angeles, California, with their dog-child.

Both of them have found their passions, as Bryan is a co-host of a podcast called Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation with fellow Bachelor alum, Mike Johnson.

Rachel has found success as a podcast host as well but also has found fame on television and as an author.

Recently, Rachel dropped by her husband’s podcast to talk about their budding careers and how they balance that and each other.

What did Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo talk about on his podcast?

However, when talking about children, they just don’t know how they could possibly balance life at home with their careers… but they definitely want kids.

Rachel claimed, “It’s not fair. It really isn’t, because we have to make a choice that the other side doesn’t if you want children. Not all women want children, but if you do want children or a family, you have to at some point make a choice.”

She went on to state, “There is a fear of losing what I started or if people will want to hire me after that. Of course there’s legal in place where that’s not supposed to happen, but let’s be honest, you know it does.”

Rachel went on to talk about the stress of conceiving and if there’s a right time to have a child

Rachel also discussed that those feelings are ones she is dealing with at this time in life. She has been trying to work out when would be the best time to start a family with Bryan, however, she also knows that as much as you do try to plan for kids, sometimes it doesn’t happen right away or when you want to.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While talking about that, she brought up their friends, and fellow Bachelor Nation alums, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, who finally had a child earlier this year.

However, the couple couldn’t get pregnant easily and eventually had to resort to IVF in order to conceive their child.

Rachel also talked about how she has learned from other women that there really isn’t a right time, but instead, you just do it and make it work.

She also added, “It’s just so unfair. You want it, but then you feel selfish in certain ways because you want your career, but also want to start a family. I see a lot of women who are able to do both, so I don’t want to make it seem like you can’t have both.”

How many kids does the couple want?

When asked how many children the couple want, Rachel answered first. She stated, “I did want four, but we’ve gotta cut back now. I’m 37. But I’m telling y’all, if you don’t think I’m going to be one of those people who straps that baby to my back to do [interviews], I’m gonna be moving! Our parents did it. My mom worked, Bryan, your mom worked, they did it and made it happen. I know I can. It’s just a matter of taking those steps to do it. It’s scary.”

Will there be a new Bachelor baby in the near future? Only time will tell, but Bachelor Nation fans wish Rachel and Bryan the best of luck. For the full episode of Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation and more with Rachel and Bryan, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.