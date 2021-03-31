Bryan Abasolo is moving to Los Angeles to be with Rachel Lindsay

Bryan Abasolo is making the bi move to live with Rachel Lindsay full-time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bryan Abasolo announced that he will be moving to Los Angeles full-time to be with his wife, Rachel Lindsay whom he met while competing on her season of The Bachelorette.

Rachel’s hometown is Dallas, Texas, but Rachel moved to LA prior to The Bachelorette to pursue her dreams of becoming a lawyer.

After appearing on The Bachelor franchise, she and Bryan decided they wanted to build their lives together in LA.

Rachel settled into LA well and has made it her home, recently booking a gig as a correspondent with Extra.

Bryan had been splitting his time between Miami and California, working as a chiropractor.

Now, Bryan is making the move to live in LA fulltime with Rachel.

The two had been making it work long-distance but now they don’t have to worry about navigating their marriage from two different states.

Bryan makes the big announcement on social media

Bryan uploaded a post to his Instagram to announce the big news.

In the picture, he wears a white suit and straightens his black bow tie as he looks into the mirror.

He captioned the post, “How I feel getting ready to move to LA!”

He also used the hashtags #countdownbegins, #californiadreaming and #californialove.

The pic brought in almost 20k likes and supportive comments from his wife Rachel, Bachelor alum Mike Johnson and After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho.

Since he mentioned that the countdown is beginning, it may be some time before he makes the big move, but it’s coming.

Bryan moves following Rachel’s involvement in The Bachelor controversy

Bryan’s move comes after Rachel was thrust into the recent Bachelor racism controversy.

After Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell was exposed for posting racially insensitive pictures, Rachel conducted an interview with Bachelor host Chris Harrison on the matter.

Chris came to Rachael’s defense and insisted that she shouldn’t be held accountable for mistakes she made in 2018.

Rachel challenged Chris’s defense, and Chris continued to push back amassing plenty of backlash from Bachelor Nation.

After the incident, Chris stepped down from his hosting role. While some felt it was the right thing for Chris to do, others were upset and blamed Rachel for putting his job at risk.

Rachel received an immense amount of hate and even death threats, which caused her to temporarily deactivate her social media.

However, Rachel eventually returned stronger than ever and let the haters know she wasn’t going to let them get her down.

Bryan has been supportive throughout the controversy and was sure to let the public know that he is on her side.

He dedicated an Instagram post to showing her support during the difficult time.

“I love you, I appreciate you, I believe in you,” he captioned the post. “And I just wanted to let you know how proud of you I am. Keep going and never stop being you and fighting for what’s right.”

Now, he’s going to be both emotionally and physically by her side as he’s moving to LA to live with her.

