Rachel Fuda wants the show to return with only her group from the reunion sitdown

Rachel Fuda is ready for the next chapter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and wants her girls with her.

The second-season Housewife recently opened up about the franchise’s future, admitting she would love a third season on the show.

As for which cast members she wants to continue with her? You can already guess those names since the cast divide is clear.

All the women who sat in the same room with Rachel at the lackluster RHONJ sit-down at Rails Steakhouse are the ones she wants back for Season 15.

Rachel’s room included Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Jenn Fessler.

Meanwhile, Rachel affirmed that there are things she has to consider before she signs the dotted line for Season 15 if she’s asked back.

The pregnant RHONJ star recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the future of the franchise.

Rachel confessed that she would “like to do the show again,” but there are “definitely factors” to consider before she says yes to Season 15.

“I think the network knows what they are,” she said without going into further details.

The brunette beauty was also asked about Matt Rogers’s recent comment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He suggested that RHONJ should move forward with the women from Rachel’s room, plus Dolores Catania.

“I would love to see that,” Rachel responded. “I think that we are a group — even if you didn’t add anyone else to that cast, we could make a show out of us, we could.”

Rachel made a case for why her group of friends should return, noting that they have conflicts, but they also know how to resolve them — unlike the other group of women.

Rachel’s room proved that during the reunion sit-down, she resolved her issues with Jenn Fessler after their heated feud earlier in the season.

Adding to her point, Danielle Cabral also squashed her feud with Jenn, who had sided with Jennifer Aydin earlier in the season.

The 55-year-old was told a different story about the physical altercation between the two women and was riding hard for Jennifer.

However, she later watched the episode and saw that Jennifer had pushed Danielle first, so she apologized to the mom of two.

“That’s a huge issue with our cast — is that there’s a ton of conflict and not enough resolution,” Rachel reasoned. “There has to be both of those things to make a show work.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s only conflict and no resolution, but we’re at the end of the conflict road now,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.