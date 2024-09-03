Rachel Fuda says she’s ‘unemployed’ — Has she been fired from RHONJ?

We’ve known for a while now that changes are on the horizon for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The cast has been sending mixed signals about whether they’ll be back next season, leading to speculation that they don’t know what producers have planned for Season 15.

Rachel Fuda, who just completed her second season as a full-time cast member on the Bravo hit, has seemingly confirmed she’s no longer a cast member.

The reality TV star shared a TikTok video to her Instagram story and the wording indicated that she was “unemployed.”

“In my Diet Coke drinking, Toddler-Teen Mom, unemployed, Jersey Girl, Pregnant Era,” reads the writing on the footage.

It’s hard to imagine Rachel announcing her departure this soon on social media, but then again, maybe she’s decided to walk away of her own volition.

Rachel was a great addition to the cast

While Rachel is one of the better new additions to the cast in recent years, she does have a lot going on in her life.

She’s expecting her third child with her husband, John Fuda, and is coming off a dramatic season.

For those uninitiated, Rachel and John had a very public feud with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, which dominated a large part of Season 14.

It may be the case that Rachel doesn’t believe returning is in her best interests.

Reports earlier this year indicated that Rachel, Teresa, and Dolores Catania were the only cast members in contention to return.

We don’t know if that is true because Bravo and producers are keeping quiet about RHONJ’s future.

RHONJ Season 14 felt like the end of an era

The recent Season 14 finale felt very much like a series finale because the cast dynamics came to a dramatic conclusion, and there was no resolution in sight.

Rachel’s friend and co-star, Danielle Cabral, recently revealed that the show was being rebuilt from the ground up and wasn’t sure whether she wanted to return.

With the media attention leaning towards the show proceeding with Teresa and Dolores, there’s a chance that the others have prepared for the worst.

In these situations, you must always be aware that you’re just a number to the network, and your contract can be pulled at any moment.

It would be a real shame if Rachel didn’t get another season on the show because her personality fit into RHONJ very well.

Plus, there was still a lot of life for her storyline.

We should have a clearer picture of what’s happening early next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.