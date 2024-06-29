Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga had ‘a line of people’ wanting photos at Justin Timberlake concert

The Real Housewives of New Jersey crew likes to go out and have fun, as evidenced by Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga attending a Justin Timberlake concert earlier this week.

Rachel has been the talk of the town since her confrontation with Teresa Giudice, where the two went toe-to-toe.

Melissa and Rachel are close, so they often hang out. They were friends before becoming co-stars on RHONJ.

With filming wrapped on Season 14 and no reunion happening, the cast are free to live their lives. And that’s exactly what they are doing.

The Housewives and their husbands, John Fuda and Joe Gorga, attended the Justin Timberlake concert.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And while they were there for the show, they ended up causing quite a stir in the crowd.

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga cause a scene at the Justin Timberlake concert

Earlier this week, Rachel and John Fuda joined Melissa and Joe Gorga for a night out at the Justin Timberlake concert.

There was a snag in plans, and they caused quite a scene, according to Rachel.

She told Us Weekly that their attendance at the concert got the attention of security, who thought they were trying to do an appearance.

Rachel said, “We needed a security escort and a box. We were down on the floor, and people kept coming up to us. There was a line of people trying to get photos. They thought we were there for an appearance. I love fan interaction, but we were going to miss the concert.”

Rachel Fuda is securing her spot on RHONJ

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been filled with chaos, and the most recent episode showcased the first physical confrontation of the season.

Teresa Giudice hosted a Tulum-inspired party, and Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga weren’t there. However, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a heated confrontation, which led to their brief suspension from filming.

Meanwhile, Rachel is living her life after her confrontation with Teresa. The two went toe-to-to at brunch after trying to figure out their differences with their husbands.

Rachel has quickly become outspoken and isn’t afraid to call it as she sees it. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she called Jackie Goldschneider the “laughingstock of Bravo” after hearing what Teresa and Jennifer were saying about her and still being friendly with her.

We expect more from Rachel and Melissa as the season goes on, but they are living their best lives off-screen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.