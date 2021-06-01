Rachael Kirkconnell says she’s ‘forever the third wheel’ as Matt James embraces Tyler Cameron

Rachael Kirkconnell is already used to being the third wheel when it comes to Matt James and Tyler Cameron’s friendship. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell has found an amusing way to cope with Matt James and Tyler Cameron’s inseparable bond.

While Matt and Rachael are working to rekindle their relationship after, Matt and Tyler’s friendship has remained intact and as strong as ever.

Matt’s latest Instagram upload only verifies this further.

In the picture, Matt gleefully wraps his arms around a wistful Tyler.

“Found The End Of The World,” he captioned the photo.

Rachael found a witty way to address this picture in the comments section.

“Forever the third wheel,” Rachael jokingly commented.

Pic credit: @mattjames/Instagram

The picture was taken during Matt and Tyler’s trip to The Hamptons. They made it a double date as Matt and Tyler each brought their girlfriends, Rachael and Camila Kendra, respectively.

This moment was captured during their outing to Bounce Beach Montauk.

Hopefully all four of them get along because Matt and Tyler’s friendship likely isn’t going anywhere.

Matt and Tyler are both happy in their new relationships

Matt and Tyler both seem to be enjoying their current relationship.

Matt only recently revealed that he and Rachael are back together. While dropping hints, Matt posted his first picture with Rachael on Instagram to confirm their reunion.

He posted a picture of he and Rachael doing outreach work with his organization ABC Food Tours.

Matt watched on as Rachael hugged one of the kids.

“Today we began a series focused on financial literacy (savings accounts, what is crypto currency, budgeting, etc.),” Matt wrote in his caption, using “we” to show their joint effort. “Our goal is (and always has been) to provide access to resources, individuals, & opportunities so that our students can make informed decisions for themselves and their families.”

Meanwhile, Tyler revealed that his spirits are high lately since going public with his relationship with Camila Kendra.

On May 25, Tyler posted a selfie on Instagram to show off his current state of mind.

He wore a plain T-shirt as he flashed a big smile to the camera.

“I’m happy,” he simply captioned the post along with a peace sign emoji.

Why Matt and Rachael first broke up

Matt and Rachael first met on his season of The Bachelor. Their connection was strong and continued to grow as the season progressed.

Matt ended up giving Rachael his final rose. However, after filming wrapped, pictures surfaced of Rachael wearing Antebellum garb and posing on a plantation.

Matt broke up with her ahead of the After the Final Rose, making for an uncomfortable season finale special.

Even though Rachael apologized and said she would educate herself, Matt said he didn’t want to be responsible for educating her.

However, it seems that Matt has come around, and he and Rachael are now doing better than ever.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.