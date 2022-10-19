Pump Rules: Katie Maloney talks ‘awkward’ moments while filming with ex Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney admits there were some “awkward” times filming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 with now-ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney says she’s still focused on maintaining her friendship with ex-husband Tom Schwartz despite some very “awkward” interactions while filming for Season 10 amidst their divorce.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom’s divorce was finalized on October 12, just 7 months after announcing their separation.

Despite ending their relationship, both Katie and Tom have maintained the importance of keeping their friendship intact and have made continual efforts to hang out with one another while keeping it platonic.

Their friendship has been put to the test in recent months, however, since rumors hit the internet that Tom had hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s August wedding to fiance Brock Davies.

The hookup reportedly led to Katie “screaming” at her ex and current co-star, a scene that is likely to unfold when Season 10 airs in the coming months.

With all the drama surrounding the end of their marriage, Katie recently opened up about how “awkward” some of their interactions were while insisting she wants them to “maintain a level of respect for one another.”

Katie Maloney talks ‘awkward’ interactions with ex-husband Tom Schwartz for Vanderpump Rules Season 10

While speaking to E! News, Katie admitted there were several “awkward [and] uncomfortable” situations between the former lovers while filming for the upcoming Season 10.

According to Katie, the tension between them led to some uncomfortable feelings for their Vanderpump Rules co-stars as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie further elaborated that she felt there was a lack of “empathy” from some of her co-stars during such a hard time in her life and that left her feeling as though some of her friendships weren’t as strong as she once thought they were.

“I felt like I didn’t have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let’s put it that way,” she told the outlet. “A lot of friends who actually weren’t true friends.”

Katie says she wants to keep new private life ‘separate’ and ‘not hurt’ Tom

Although their split left several of their castmates feeling pressured to pick sides, Katie also insists that she’s not out to hurt Tom despite the fact that she initiated their divorce.

In fact, Katie hopes they’ll be able to remain friends going forward.

“[I want to] prioritize our friendship,” she shared, while noting that at the end of their relationship there was no “hate or animosity.”

Katie continued to explain that she still wanted “to maintain a level of respect for one another” and she worked to keep her new dating life “separate and private” so she didn’t end up hurting him unintentionally.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host concluded by stating that she believes they’re now in a “better place” following their devastating breakup.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.