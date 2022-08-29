Pump Rules: Katie Maloney ‘screams’ at Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss for ‘making out’

Katie Maloney reportedly lost her cool after seeing ex Tom Schwartz and co-star Raquel Leviss lock lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were reportedly seen being yelled at by Tom’s soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney after she spotted the two making out.

It all went down at Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding to now-husband Brock Davies.

Both Tom and Raquel were in the bride and groom’s respective wedding parties and with Tom’s impending divorce from Katie, the former couple are now navigating life as co-stars and no longer lovers.

However, it seems that jealousy may be snaking its way into the group.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Raquel have a blossoming friendship amid the end of his marriage and it has reportedly rubbed Katie the wrong way and caused tension in the group.

And now it looks like the tension has officially boiled over with Katie confronting Tom and Raquel after they were spotted locking lips.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney seen ‘screaming’ at Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss

According to a source speaking to Hollywood Life, Katie simply couldn’t keep her emotions bottled up after seeing her co-star “heavily making out” with her ex.

The source, who happened to be a guest at Scheana and Brock’s wedding on Tuesday stated, “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave.”

“Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area,” the source continued.

The anonymous source also clarified the Bravo cameras were rolling when Katie confronted the two and the yelling match ensued.

“Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” they noted.

Although tensions got high when Katie decided to go at the pair, it turns out that wasn’t the first time Tom and Raquel were caught kissing on the Mexico trip.

The source shared Tom and Raquel had attempted to be sneaky and steal kisses privately at Scheana and Brock’s pre-wedding celebrations, however, they apparently didn’t do a very good job at it with the source claiming to have seen them “kissing several times.”

“That same day, but prior to that incident, I saw them making out in the spa area. They had their hands all over each other,” they added.

Tom previously denied kissing Raquel at Coachella

The newest developments in the Vanderpump Rules drama isn’t the first time Tom and Raquel have been accused of hooking up.

Back in April, after a Twitter user claimed to have seen Tom and Raquel making out, Tom was quick to dispel the rumors and denied even being present for the festival.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he tweeted in response at the time.

With new rumors beginning to swirl viewers will have to watch the drama unfold when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.