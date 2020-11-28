Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump is not closing permanently, despite rumors that began circulating after moving trucks were spotted outside.

A source spoke with Us Weekly and confirmed that the moving trucks were there to prepare the restaurant for outside dining.

“The restaurant has been putting up tarp and coverings to prepare for the rain that usually comes in this time of the year. They are moving tables around to be able to keep patrons six feet apart with the outdoor dining,” the source explained.

The source did confirm that both Pump and SUR will close for three weeks, but not permanently.

“However, Pump and SUR are closing starting Wednesday due to the Los Angeles County restrictions of restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks amid the surge of coronavirus cases,” the source added.

How the closing rumors started

Many fans were nervous about the state of Lisa’s restaurants after she issued a somber tweet.

“After much cost & consideration for the well being of staff & guests we endeavored to open. Sadly, many restaurants will not reopen. We want to thank patrons and incredible staff who followed stringent guidelines. Masks are essential, stay safe we will prevail. Happy thanksgiving.”

Her tweet came after California governor Gavin Newsom mandated that restaurants can only serve food via takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

A source clarified to Page Six that she was not referring to her own restaurants when stating that “many restaurants will not reopen.”

However, many fans grew suspicious after one Bravo blogger spotted the moving trucks outside of Pump.

“After LVP’s cryptic tweet this morning, I spotted a rental company cleaning out Pump,” the user tweeted along with pictures of the moving trucks and movers walking around the restaurant.

Additionally, Pump previously struggled after a car drove into it in January and was suffered an attempted robbery in March.

Lisa already had to close down one of her restaurants

The pandemic hit everyone hard – even LVP herself. She announced in July that she had to close down her restaurant Villa Blanca due to the pandemic.

While she was saddened by having to close Villa Blanca’s doors, she is hopeful that she will be able to reopen the restaurant in a different location at a later time.

Lisa’s other restaurants include SUR, the restaurant that started her reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, and TomTom, co-owned by Pump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

The state of her restaurants will inevitably affect the status of Vanderpump Rules. Filming for Season 9 has yet to begin and may not even happen if she can’t reopen SUR, Pump, and TomTom.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to begin filming Season 9 for Bravo.