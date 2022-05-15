Porsha Williams throws major shade after terrible Real Housewives Atlanta Season 14 ratings

Porsha throws shade at season 14 cast of RHOA. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams, star of Porsha’s Family Matters, recently took to her Twitter account to throw a little shade at the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

With only two episodes into season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha felt it necessary to throw her two cents in and show how she feels.

Porsha implies that the ratings are down because she is no longer a part of the cast

As many know, Porsha Williams has not made an appearance in this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha had said prior that she was done with RHOA and did not plan on returning.

Since there have only been two episodes thus far of Real Housewives of Atlanta, some would think that Porsha wouldn’t have much to say just yet; however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Porsha posted a retweet of a clip with NeNe Leakes on a prior reunion, saying, “Don’t make me call Porsha.”

The photo was captioned, ” Andy’s group text to all the #rhoa ladies after seeing these ratings.”

Although Porsha was trying to throw shade at the ladies, many fans threw shade her way.

Fans do not miss Porsha and don’t think that she would make or break the ratings

Although Porsha intended to throw shade at the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she more than likely did not expect to receive the amount of backlash that she did.

Some fans felt that Porsha did not have any right to speak on the show considering she chose to leave.

One fan commented, “Why you quit then?”

Why you quit then ? pic.twitter.com/oxeBbnShVh — Saundra's Daughter (@hester_della) May 12, 2022

Other fans called her out to let her know that the show is doing just fine without her.

One fan commented, “Please Porsha, it’s not like your spin-off is doing any better darling!”

Please Porsha, isn't not like your spin-off is doing any better darling! pic.twitter.com/4euAbm1sgU — Crimsonio (@CrimsonioRed) May 12, 2022

As much as Porsha believes that she would be the one to shake things up, there are some fans who truly think that she shouldn’t hold her breath. One fan commented, “I wouldn’t be waiting by the phone if I were you.”

I wouldn’t be waiting by the phone if I were you 🥴 pic.twitter.com/w371d0ZCnN — jgm (@somefunandjames) May 13, 2022

Some fans replied sarcastically; one fan said, “Porsha, come back! We wanna know how you went into your friend’s house and left with her husband!”

Porsha come back!! We wanna know how you went into your friends house and left with her husband pic.twitter.com/lHkkAqmvyI — Veenia (@Veenia_) May 12, 2022

Although Porsha is not on season 14 of RHOA, she is still stirring up the much-needed drama.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.