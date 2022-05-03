RHOA: Marlo Hampton shades Porsha Williams’ romance with Simon Guobadia

Marlo Hampton gives her opinion on Porsha Williams’ relationship. Pic credit: CharlesSykes/Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Porsha Williams skipped out on having to answer to her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates about her relationship with fiance Simon Guobadia. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have an opinion about it and Marlo Hampton had no problem sharing hers.

The newly minted peach holder threw shade at her former castmate who quit the show following the scandal that ensued– after she started dating the African businessman while he was still married to Falynn Guobadia.

Falynn joined RHOA as a friend of Porsha’s last season so people were shocked when months later Porsha and Simon announced that they were in love and planned to get married.

While some are predicting that the relationship won’t last, Marlo has a feeling that as long as Simon doesn’t run out of money, Porsha will stay with him.

Marlo Hampton throws shade at Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star threw shade at her former castmate and insinuated that Porsha Williams is only with Simon Guobadia for the money.

Marlo made the shady comment during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the late-night show, the RHOA star answered a viewer who asked if she thinks Porsha and Simon’s marriage will last.

“Well as long as his money doesn’t run out, they definitely have it…” responded Marlo.”What I think, as long as his money keeps flowing they’re good to go.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

After making the statement, Marlo noted that Simon will no doubt have something to say about her once he gets wind of her remark.

“Simon is gonna write a long a** paragraph about me tomorrow,” she added laughingly.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are in wedding planning mode

While her former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates are hitting the ground running with the new season which premiered on Sunday night Porsha is busy with wedding planning.

Porsha recently revealed that there will be three weddings including a native, custom ceremony in celebration of Simon’s African culture.

There will also be a regular wedding, and the third wedding will be held at one of the couple’s houses out of the country.

Porsha has also chosen her bridesmaids and recently shared a video with the women she has picked for her big day.

“I Love each and every one of these Queens! We are definitely about to show out!” wrote Porsha in her Instagram post. “Family is forever and I can’t imagine walking down the aisle without my girls beside me!”

“Your friendship means so much to me; you girls are my rocks and my flock, my sounding boards and my horde. Love,” she added.

Two familiar faces in the mix were Porsha’s sister Lauren Williams and her BFF and former friend of RHOA, Shamea Morton.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.