RHOA: Porsha Williams has a date set for her wedding to Simon Guobadia, tells the haters to ‘keep talking’

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight on when she’ll become Simon Guobadia’s wife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has seemingly been all over the country promoting her book, The Pursuit of Porsha, and show Porsha’s Family Matters. In November 2021, Williams’ interview with Tamron Hall caught many viewers’ attention. During the discussion, she stated that she and Guobadia hadn’t set a wedding date since becoming engaged in May 2021. The comment caused an uproar from some fans who already doubted the couple’s relationship.

In December 2021, Williams confirmed that she and Guobadia are moving forward with their wedding plans.

RHOA star Porsha Williams said her family made her and Simon Guobadia set a wedding date

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Pampered by Porsha CEO appeared as a guest on The Real. In her segment, she chatted with hosts Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and Adrienne Houghton about finding her match in Guobadia. While explaining their dating timeline, she flashed her stunning diamond engagement ring before Love asked her about the interview with Hall. After reflecting on “nosy” social media users, Williams said her mother and grandmother forced her to set a wedding date.

“After all that ruckus about me not having a date, my family sat me down because I went back home for like one day from my book tour,” she explained. “And my mom, my grandmother, were over there. And my grandmother, she’s old school and she’s like ‘what’s this is about you not having a date?’”

“Long story short, my grandmother, my mom, and my aunt set a wedding date for us,” Williams added.

Although she hesitated to say the exact date, the Bravo host extended a wedding invitation to Love, Houghton, and Beauvais.

Porsha Williams said she appreciates the ‘haters’ who discuss her and Simon Guobadia

Since going public with their relationship, Williams has been accused of stealing Guobadia from his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia. On RHOA Season 13, the former Dish Nation host appeared to be friends with Falynn and introduced her to the show’s fans. However, Williams stated on The Real that their budding friendship was only for the cameras.

In addition to speaking about how she and Guobadia connected in interviews, the Bravo star also broke down their relationship’s timeline on Porsha’s Family Matters. Now that their romance is official, Williams said she’s enjoying the financial perks her “haters” bring.

“Keep talking,” she said when asked about the spectators. “Keep talking, keep blogging, keep commenting. You know, that’s what this is about.”

“It’s a platform, and every time I create a conversation, whether you say something bad or good, it’s more ears for me,” Williams added. “So I have my book now, The Pursuit of Porsha, and it’s always good when the cameras are on you or people’s watching when you have something to say. And I have a lot to say.”

