Porsha Williams said she and Simon Guobadia are still ‘dating’ and haven’t set a wedding date

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams became engaged one month after dating. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are taking their engagement nice and slow.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the CEO fell in love in April 2021. One month later, Guobadia proposed to Williams and they announced their relationship on Instagram shortly after. Since then, they’ve documented some of their lives together for her new Bravo show, Porsha’s Family Matters.

While promoting her RHOA spinoff, Williams explained to talk show host Tamron Hall why she and Guobadia aren’t rushing to set a wedding date.

Porsha Williams says Simon Guobadia is ‘courting’ her during their engagement

After Porsha’s Family Matters premiered on Bravo on Sunday, Nov. 29, Williams, 40, celebrated another milestone. The Bravo star released her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, in stores nationwide. Following her exit from RHOA as a full-time cast member, she wrote the book to further show her personality away from the reality show.

During her press run for Porsha’s Family Matters and Pursuit of Porsha, Williams spoke about her engagement to Guobadia on The Tamron Hall Show. When Hall asked the Pampered CEO to share their wedding date, she explained that they haven’t set one. According to Williams, Guobadia is still “dating” her.

“We haven’t set our date, we are dating right now he’s still courting me,” she told Hall of her fiance. “You know in the south there’s a courtship.”

“We are in the honeymoon phase,” Williams said later in the interview. “We’re enjoying each other, it’ll come.”

Porsha Williams recently clarified her and Simon Guobadia’s timeline

Since going Instagram official in May 2021, Williams and Guobadia’s relationship timeline has puzzled some RHOA viewers. Before they got together, the film producer married Falynn Guobadia. During RHOA Season 13, Falynn and Simon appeared together in several scenes. In one clip.

Although many social media commenters accused the author of stealing her co-star’s husband, she used her new show to clear her name. On Porsha’s Family Matters, Williams said she and Guobadia crossed paths several times over the years. However, when he filed for divorce, they connected via Instagram. Even though she said “the rest is history,” Williams said she was shocked by the public’s response.

“I had no idea that the timeline was such a mindf**k for the public,” Williams admitted, per Page Six.

Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights on Bravo.