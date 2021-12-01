Porsha Williams talks RHOA exit –Was it because of the drama surrounding her relationship with Simon Guobadia?

Why did Porsha Williams leave RHOA? Pic credit: Marcus Ingram/Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shocked fans with her recent decision to exit the show and many felt the timing was suspicious. Porsha’s announcement came soon after the world found out that she was engaged to castmate Falynn Guobadia’s then-husband Simon Guobadia.

Falynn and Simon had reportedly split but were not yet divorced when Porsha showed off her large engagement ring on social media and announced that she and Simon were in love and getting married.

The backlash was swift and viewers were chomping at the bits to see the drama play out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, that’s not going to happen since Porsha left the franchise.

Nonetheless, the RHOA alum’s spinoff show, Porsha’s Family Matters will delve into all the drama surrounding her and Simon.

Was Porsha scared the RHOA cast would come for her?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she denied that her exit was in anticipation that her castmates would “come for her,” on the show.

“They come for me every season. They come for me every season,” responded Porsha. “But in actuality, I had started preparing to semi-retire at 40, about two to three years ago.”

She continued, “I have a great finance team, I have a great manager and once I had my daughter I knew I wanted to spend more time with her and so I had started preparing that.”

Porsha noted that it was coincidental that all the drama surrounding her engagement to Simon Guobadia occurred around that time.

However, the 40-year-old made it known that she had made the decision to leave RHOA long before her love triangle played out in the blogs.

“It just so happened–I don’t know just divine purpose– that at 40 this all happened,” said Porsha. “So at 40, round that reunion… I said ‘you know what, this is the moment, this is the moment to take this break.'”

Porsha Williams made the decision to leave RHOA after Season 13 reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum continued to dish about her decision to leave the show. She made it known her castmates’ opinion about her relationship with Simon Guobadia had nothing to do with her exit.

“I had made that decision right after [the] reunion, had let everybody know around that time– of course no one wanted to hear it,” noted Porsha.”I had already made that decision prior to even getting with Simon.”

She continued, “But of course when you break the internet like this everybody’s gonna wanna know what the other girls have to say and what’s that gonna look like. So of course I get that everybody would think that that goes together but it’s actually not.”

As for a possible return to RHOA, Porsha confessed that she hasn’t closed the door on that possibility.

“The door is not bolted,” said the reality TV star laughingly. “There is no bolt on it.”

Porsha’s Family Matters airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.