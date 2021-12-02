Porsha Williams rocks natural hair and cleavage to announce that her book is ‘selling out’

Porsha Williams released her book, The Pursuit of Porsha, in November 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Porsha Williams flaunted her genuine beauty while celebrating the success of her new memoir.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star released her book, The Pursuit of Porsha. The project followed Williams’ life before her Bravo success and revealed her secret relationship with disgraced singer R. Kelly. Before the book’s debut, the author announced she left RHOA as a full-time cast member after nine years.

Williams recently went on Instagram Live to inform her fans that Pursuit of Porsha is already a hot commodity.

Porsha Williams ‘snatched her wig off’ when her book started selling out

The Pursuit of Porsha came out in multiple stores on Tuesday. Soon, Williams’ fans helped the book sell out in significant department stores such as Target. In her Instagram Live, the Porsha’s Family Matters star said she “literally just snatched my wig off my head” when she found out about the good news. While doing so, Williams sported her natural hair and wore a tight, white halter top that showed off her cleavage.

“The books are gone,” she said to her followers. “There are no books. Y’all are bomb. I love you. Like this is so amazing.”

Many RHOA viewers first saw Williams on television when she joined the show in season 5. Although she didn’t share much of herself outside of her marriage to Kordell Stewart in her initial season, the Pampered CEO soon redeemed herself. Throughout the years, fans watched Williams’ fights, divorce, pregnancy journey and saw her become an entrepreneur. However, the reality star used Pursuit of Porsha to discuss her past. In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, she said the book highlights her life in her “twenties and thirties.”

Porsha Williams wrote her book to be ‘more than a soundbite’

Williams’ memoir debuted days after her RHOA spinoff premiered on Bravo. In Porsha’s Family Matters, she introduced the viewers to her new fiance, Simon Guobadia. The couple began dating in April 2021 after Williams slid in the businessman’s DMs. At the time, he had recently announced his divorce from Falynn Guobadia. During season 13 of RHOA, Falynn and Williams filmed several scenes together.

Although she received backlash for dating Guobadia, the Bravo star believes her new book will allow the public to see her differently. According to Williams, The Pursuit of Porsha allowed her to show fans “the real me.”

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse. I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings,” she had said last year in a statement to People.

“I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor,” Williams continued. “I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.