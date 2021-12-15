Porsha Williams’ sister Lauren responds to chatter about chemistry with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams’ sister and Dennis McKinley bunked together on Porsha’s Family Matters. Pic credit: @lodwill/Instagram

Lauren Williams wants The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans to know she has no interest in Porsha Williams’ ex and baby daddy, Dennis McKinley.

The Pursuit of Porsha author ended her relationship with McKinley in December 2020 after three years. In 2019, she gave birth to their daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley. However, following multiple ups and downs, including cheating on her while she was pregnant, Williams decided to co-parent with McKinley. Once they broke up, the reality star began dating and eventually became engaged to Simon Guobadia.

Some fans suggested that Lauren wanted McKinley for herself during a recent episode of Williams’ new show, Porsha’s Family Matters. Lauren responded to the remarks via Twitter.

Lauren Williams said viewers ‘tried it’ after claiming she wants Porsha Williams’ ex, Dennis McKinley

In one scene from Porsha’s Family Matters, Williams invited her closest relatives on a bonding trip to Mexico. Not only did she add Lauren, her mom Diane Williams, and Guobadia to the list, but McKinley also joined the vacation.

On the show, viewers watched as the hot dog franchiser opted to share a hotel bedroom with Lauren. In an earlier episode, she revealed that she’s in an on-again-off-again relationship with boyfriend Nate Patterson.

Although Lauren and McKinley have often bonded on RHOA, Porsha’s Family Matters fans recently suspected the pair were something more. Their playful banter resulted in him picking her up and tossing her in a pool in one clip.

Despite Lauren laughing it off, The Bravo Shade Room claimed she had “chemistry” with her sister’s former fiance. After seeing the post, Lauren added several puke emojis before adding that the blog “tried it.”

Nonetheless, some commenters agreed that they saw a spark between her and McKinley.

“What Porsha expect?” a Twitter user said of Lauren and her ex. “What goes around comes around.”

“Yaaasss Lauren!! Shut the blogger down!!” a fan added in support.

Porsha Williams said Dennis McKinley and Lauren Williams are ‘truly brother and sister’

While some Porsha’s Family Matters viewers believe McKinley and Lauren could be an item, Williams recently gave insight into their relationship.

During a November 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen that her ex and sister have a strictly familial relationship.

“They are truly [brother and sister],” Williams said of McKinley and Lauren. “They have had their ups and downs when him and I were on the outs because of family stuff. They went through it, too. So they got back together and are cool, and I love that. That’s all about being family.”

Shortly after PJ was born, McKinley admitted to cheating on Williams. Once they split in early 2019, she shared that they became “re-engaged the following December.”

However, Williams broke up with him for good a year later, and she and Guobadia began dating in April 2021. Lauren recently shared why her sister fell for her new fiance so fast.

“I think that Simon definitely provides a sense of security to Porsha,” Lauren explained to their aunt in a Bravo clip.

“I think a lot of people think it has to do with money, but honestly, it’s more so his maturity and his age ’cause Dennis has money, too. But Dennis was young. Dennis was still in the clubs, you know, without her. And I think Simon takes her to the clubs with him. He travels a lot, but she goes with him.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights on Bravo.