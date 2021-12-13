RHOA: Porsha Williams steps out with Simon Guobadia after being confronted by an activist for wearing fur

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams spent some quality time after a fan accused her of wearing fur. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Willams leaned on fiance Simon Guobadia following an exchange with an animal activist during her multi-city book tour.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently began traveling nationwide to promote her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha. Last week, she was in Los Angeles and took a break to attend the People’s Choice Awards. In between her book signings, Williams has been making time to go back to Atlanta to be with Guobadia and her daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley.

In December 2021, the reality star attended a date night with her husband-to-be.

Porsha Williams recently relaxed with the ‘best man I’ve known,’ Simon Guobadia

On Sunday, Dec. 12, Williams and Guobadia reunited for some quality time. The Porsha’s Family Matters star posted several photos of the couple enjoying their dinner at American Cut Steakhouse in Atlanta. They smiled at the camera in the first post, and Guobadia held Williams’ waist as she wore a brown off-the-shoulder dress. The mother of one beamed next to her lover, who wore a Navy blue shirt and jeans.

In several more photos, Williams flaunted the couple’s full-course dinner, which included a delectable steak and macaroni and cheese. She also posted another picture of them posing in front of a photo of James Brown.

Following the Instagram share, Williams explained that she and Guobadia deserved a night to themselves amid her book tour.

“I’ve been so busy with my book tour! I’m so glad we finally got a chance to enjoy date night tonight. ❤️ Love you, baby! Best man I’ve known🥰 “

Porsha Williams’ argued with an animal rights activist about wearing fur

Williams’ relaxation time with Guobadia came after she received an unwelcoming reaction from her book tour. According to Page Six, an animal rights activist confronted the Porsha’s Having a Baby alum’s decision to wear real fur.

In the video, she stated that Williams and the “The Real Housewives’ support fur and wear fur!” After chanting “We love fur! We love fur!” to the reality star, the activist was escorted out of the event.

The Bravo star released The Pursuit of Porsha in November 2021. Before its release, she mentioned being nervous about the public’s reaction to People.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse. I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings,” she had said last year in a statement.

Williams and Guobadia became engaged in May 2021, one month after dating.