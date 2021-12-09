RHOA Season 14: Sheree Whitfield beams in a tight, black bodysuit amid filming

Sheree Whitfield posed on Instagram amid Tyrone Gilliams’ lawsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Opmphoto

Sheree Whitfield took time to enjoy the golden hour in her latest Instagram update.

The O.G. Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently joined the Season 14 cast for filming. Whitfield, 51, left the series for the second time after Season 10. Since coming back, she’s attended several events and has interacted with her fans via social media.

In December 2021, Whitfield offered some self–affirming advice to millions of followers.

RHOA star Sheree Whitfield feels like she’s the ‘best version of myself’

Whitfield recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram standing outside. In the snap, the designer held one hand to her side and another on her head. While smiling, she casually squinted her eyes, protecting them from the sun.

Whitfield wore a black, long-sleeved bodysuit with Army-fatigue pants as she posed for the camera. She also added a fanny pack that sat on her waist for the photoshoot.

Whitfield told her fans that she adores the woman she’s becoming in her caption.

“Being the best version of myself is what I call beautiful,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Underneath her post, Whitfield received multiple compliments from her supporters.

Pic credit: @eunice_loves_kind_people/Instagram

“Healthy, fit, and classy 🌹,” one Instagram commenter said.

Pic credit: @nonchalant_17/Instagram

“Brace yourselves…. She’s Ready 🔥” another said.

Why did Sheree Whitfield come back to RHOA?

After years of being an on-again-off-again member of RHOA, Whitfield took a step back from the spotlight. The She By Sheree CEO decided to focus on her clothing line and her three children. However, her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams seemingly kept making headlines throughout the years. The former businessman left a 10-year prison sentence earlier this year.

In October 2021, it was revealed Whitfield was returning to RHOA full-time. Since then, she’s attended several events with the cast, including their recent trip to New York. Additionally, photos surfaced in November 2021 of Whitfield visiting Gilliams in Philadelphia. According to TMZ, the Bravo star only agreed to come back to RHOA if she could show their relationship. Nonetheless, Andy Cohen shared on The Real that he’s anticipating her reclaiming her peach.

“You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great, and Marlo has her peach, and Shereé [Whitfield] is back,” he explained when asked if NeNe Leakes would return. “And we have some new faces and some great faces, and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on Season 14 of the Housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.