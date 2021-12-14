RHOA: Porsha Williams’ sister Lauren says money didn’t make her choose Simon Guobadia over Dennis McKinley

Lauren Williams says Simon Guobadia brings more “security” to Porsha Williams’ life. Pic credit: @lodwill/Instagram

Porsha Williams’ sister, Lauren Williams, recently shared why Simon Goubadia is a better match for her than Dennis McKinley.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, Williams introduced Guobadia as her fiance. According to the Bravo star, their relationship began after she ended her engagement with McKinley in December 2020. In 2019, the pair welcomed their daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley.

During a scene from Williams’ new family show, Lauren defended claims that her sister accepted Guobadia’s proposal because of the Nigerian native’s fortune.

RHOA star Porsha Williams’ sister believes Simon Guobadia gives her more ‘security’ than Dennis McKinley

For 10 seasons, Williams opened up about her search for love on RHOA. Years after her divorce from Kordell Stewart, she and McKinley met and quickly fell in love. Several months into their relationship, the hot dog franchiser proposed to Williams with a lavish proposal. Then, she gave birth to PJ, which was a long-time dream of hers.

Unfortunately, McKinley’s new family couldn’t change his behavior. On RHOA, he admittedly cheated on Williams while she was pregnant. Although she forgave him, she found it difficult to trust her fiance again, and ultimately ended the relationship.

After splitting with McKinley, Williams began dating Guobadia. While comparing both relationships, Lauren said The Pursuit of Porsha author has the “sense of security” she wanted from her baby daddy.

“I think that Simon definitely provides a sense of security to Porsha,” Lauren explained to their aunt in a Bravo clip. “I think a lot of people think it has to do with money, but honestly, it’s more so his maturity, and his age ’cause Dennis has money, too. But Dennis was young. Dennis was still in the clubs, you know, without her. And I think Simon takes her to the clubs with him. He travels a lot, but she goes with him.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s net worth

Williams’ net worth and work ethic support her sister’s claims that she’s not engaged to Guobadia for his money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the RHOA alum has a net worth of $400,000. Most of her earnings came from a decade on the show, plus her hosting gig on Dish Nation. However, Williams might receive a bump to her income with the release of her new memoir, which became a New York Times Bestseller.

As for Guobadia, he’s worth an estimated $40 million. After moving to the US in the early 90s, he moved up in the tax industry before working in the petroleum industry. Since then, Guobadia has become an entrepreneur and dabbled in executive producing. According to his IMDb, his latest production was 2020’s Son of the South.



The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.