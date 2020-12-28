Porsha Williams spends Christmas with ex-fiance Dennis McKinley — Is there hope of reconciliation?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams reignited reconciliation rumors with her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley after she spent the holidays with him.

Even though Porsha and Dennis split in October, the former couple was able to come together to celebrate Christmas as a family with their daughter, PJ.

Dennis shared a family portrait of the three of them on his Instagram.

He is dressed as Santa as Porsha stands behind him and PJ sits on his lap as they wear matching pajamas.

“#HappyHolidays to all! Grateful to have the best Mother & Daughter combo the world has ever seen,” Dennis captioned his post.

“We love you !! Merry Christmas,” Porsha said in the comments.

Porsha also uploaded a series of pics and videos of Dennis as Santa.

In the first video, Dennis surprises PJ fully dressed as Santa before removing his disguise in the second video.

“Santa! Pj was like ‘Who said dat?’!!! These special moments will be remembered for a lifetime !!” Porsha wrote in the caption tagging Dennis and adding the hashtag #BestDadEver.

Pilar even made a post dedicated to her daddy on her Instagram page that Porsha runs.

The video Porsha posted on her baby’s account shows PJ hugging Dennis with his Santa beard down.

“Nothing like a Fathers Love…Love you Daddy! #BestDadEver,” the caption of her post read.

Porsha and Dennis’ split

Porsha and Dennis subtly announced their break up on social media.

Dennis took to his Instagram story to tell fans that he was “SINGLEASFK.”

Porsha later confirmed the split on one of her Instagram posts.

“Sometimes she wears the ring sometimes she doesn’t… She still with Dennis?” One fan asked in the comments section.

She responded to fans’ curiosity and wrote “been single.”

Their split came amid rumors that Porsha, along with RHOA costar Tanya Sam, had a threesome with one of the male strippers at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

However, the stripper has since shut down that rumor.

Porsha and Dennis’ first breakup

This isn’t the first time Porsha and Dennis split since they started dating in 2018.

Their relationship moved swiftly as they got engaged and had their daughter, PJ, by 2019.

However, Dennis was caught cheating, which was featured on RHOA Season 12.

He initially denied it, but ultimately ended up fessing up to it, which resulted in their first split.

Fans have noticed a pattern of the couple splitting up and then getting back together, so there’s a chance of the two getting back together again.

However, if they choose to get back together, they have a difficult road ahead to get past these cheating scandals.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.