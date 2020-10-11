Dennis McKinley declares he’s ‘single asfk’ after rumors Porsha Williams slept with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party

Porsha Williams and fiancé Dennis McKinley appear to have called it quits again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s on and off fiancé McKinley posted in his Instagram story that he is “SINGLEASFK.”

Dennis and Porsha started dating in 2018 but the RHOA star knew the Atlanta-based entrepreneur before their whirlwind romance. Dennis made his RHOA debut on Season 11 and Kandi noted that he had a reputation as a player but was hesitant to talk about it due to her feud with Porsha.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, the following year but have split multiple times due to McKinley’s alleged infidelity. Dennis confessed to the affair but angered Porsha when he referred to his actions as a “mistake.”

Porsha and Dennis claim they are single

Dennis declared that he is SINGLEASFK about two days after the Detroit-born businessman got a public thank you from Porsha after he sent her roses.

Fans were quick to notice that McKinley’s Instagram page was not tagged in the post, which seemingly confirmed that she blocked him.

The Shade Room noted that Williams responded to fan’s question in her Instagram comment section.

One fan wrote, “Sometimes she wears the ring sometimes she doesn’t… She still with Dennis?”

The stunning reality TV star responded simply with “been single.”

The RHOA couple has split multiple times and was rumored to have called it quits about two months ago before getting back together.

RHOA fans have begun to notice a pattern with the couple with one commenting, “They still together. They just mad at each other.”

A Porsha fan says the multimillionaire entrepreneur should count himself lucky. “He’ll never get someone better. Sit down Dennis the menace.”

The timing of Dennis claiming that he is single comes shortly after Porsha was rumored to have taken part in an alleged threesome at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party with a stripper.

Male stripper at Cynthia’s party denies sleeping with Porsha

Michael Bolwaire, or BOLO the entertainer, took to Instagram to address the rumor that he engaged in a threesome with Porsha and Tanya.

“To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m the stripper. I built an entire brand off of professionalism and it don’t just stop here,” he wrote. “I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bulls**t.”

The stripper, who is also a model and actor, added that “nothing happened” although he admits he is “flattered being mentioned among those “beautiful women.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.